Phoenix Insurance donates computers to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, calls for greater support for healthcare

Phoenix Insurance has donated 10 computers and accessories to the Surgery Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, pledging a long-term partnership to support healthcare delivery.

The donation is expected to enhance clinical work, research, teaching and digital record management within the department, as the hospital continues its transition toward more technology-driven healthcare services.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, Managing Director of Phoenix Insurance, Henry Bukari, said the initiative forms part of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and support for institutions that provide essential services to communities.

"As an insurance company, we are also a good corporate citizen. From time to time, we support communities and institutions that provide critical services to the public," he said.

According to him, the company responded to a request from the Surgery Department for support with digital equipment and quickly mobilized the computers and accessories to aid its operations. Mr. Bukari noted that the donation marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between Phoenix Insurance and the department.

"This is the beginning of a long-standing relationship that we intend to build with the Surgery Department. We will continue to engage them on their specific needs and identify areas where we can provide support," he stated.

He described Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a critical national asset and called on other corporate institutions to complement government efforts in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

"We cannot leave it all to government. Korle Bu is for all of us. One day, either we or our loved ones may need the services of this hospital. Corporate institutions should step up and support the hospital and its various departments," he said.

Head of the Department of Surgery at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Patrick Bankah, welcomed the donation, describing it as a timely intervention that will improve efficiency and patient care. He explained that the hospital's increasing reliance on electronic medical records has heightened the need for computers and other digital tools, even as existing resources remain inadequate.

"Electronic and digital systems have become standard practice in healthcare. While management has made efforts to provide these resources, the demand continues to outpace availability. These computers will go a long way to improve patient care, research and innovation," he said.

Dr. Bankah praised Phoenix Insurance for responding swiftly to the department's appeal and appealed to other companies and individuals to support the hospital. He stressed that Korle Bu serves not only Ghanaians but patients from across the sub-region, making it a national institution that deserves broad-based support.

"We are appealing to responsible corporate organisations and individuals to come to Korle Bu's aid. Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us improve the quality of care we provide and the environment in which that care is delivered," he said.

The donation comes at a time when healthcare institutions across the country are increasingly seeking partnerships with the private sector to improve infrastructure, enhance digital transformation and strengthen service delivery amid growing patient demand.

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