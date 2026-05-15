Korle Bu Allied Health staff demand creation of directorate and reinstatement of department head

Audio By Carbonatix
Allied Health Professionals at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday staged what they described as a peaceful protest to demand the immediate establishment of a directorate for their department at the hospital’s Central Laboratory.
The protesting staff are also calling on hospital management and the Ministry of Health to reinstate a former Head of Department whose appointment they claim was unlawfully revoked.
According to the group, Allied Health Professionals are capable of managing their own affairs and should be allowed to lead the department without external interference.
Speaking during the protest, the Public Relations Officer of the association, Dr Gloria Amagachi, said Allied Health Professionals play a critical role in healthcare delivery and deserve representation at the leadership level.
“We contribute to about 70 per cent of the diagnosis that they give to patients,” she said.
Dr Amagachi noted that the profession has evolved significantly over the years, with members now possessing advanced qualifications and specialised expertise.
“So, we are competent enough to lead our own people,” she stated.
She explained that the department now has qualified consultants and specialists capable of handling leadership responsibilities internally.
“We have different specialisations, different consultants who can lead our own people. So, leave us to lead our people,” she added.
The group also demanded the reinstatement of a former Head of Department whose appointment was allegedly revoked.
“We demand the reinstatement of our HOD, whose appointment has been unlawfully revoked. So, we want that reinstatement to be done as soon as possible,” Dr Amagachi said.
She further called on the public to continue trusting laboratory results produced by Allied Health Professionals at the hospital.
“All that we are asking is for the public to really respect and believe in the results that we turn out. Our results are accurate and reliable,” she said.
The protesters maintained that establishing a properly structured Allied Health Directorate is necessary to strengthen healthcare delivery at Ghana’s premier teaching hospital.
In a statement read during the protest, the group noted that Allied Health Professionals play essential roles across the healthcare system.
“Allied Health Professionals play indispensable roles in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention, research, and healthcare support services,” the statement said.
“A properly structured Allied Health Directorate is therefore not merely an administrative matter. It is essential to strengthen healthcare delivery at Ghana’s premier teaching hospital,” it added.
The group further insisted that their protest was intended to protect public interest and improve healthcare administration within the hospital.
“This morning, we have made a statement with our procession. And this statement is for all and sundry,” the statement noted.
“It is first to assure the general public that we will do whatever is important and necessary to safeguard their interest.”
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