GIPC CEO calls for stronger investor confidence in West Africa’s oil and gas sector

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has called for stronger investor confidence in West Africa’s oil and gas sector.

He urged reforms that ensure predictable fiscal regimes, enhanced local capacity development, and financing structures aligned with project realities.

He made the call while chairing the American Chamber of Commerce West Africa Joint Energy Roundtable, held on the sidelines of the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, United States. The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), one of the world’s leading energy industry gatherings, serve as a key platform for global stakeholders to exchange ideas on innovation, financing, and the future of offshore energy development.

The roundtable was held under the theme, “Unlocking Capital: What Industry and Investors Need to See.”

The event brought together key industry leaders and stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for accelerating energy investment and improving project delivery across the West African sub-region.

Discussions at the session focused on the role of local content development, fiscal stability, and innovative financing frameworks in attracting sustainable investment into the energy sector.

Mr Madjie noted that building investor confidence would require policy consistency, stronger partnerships between governments and industry players, and deliberate efforts to strengthen local enterprise participation in the oil and gas value chain.

He reiterated Ghana’s commitment to creating a competitive and reliable investment environment capable of attracting strategic capital while promoting sustainable economic transformation.

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