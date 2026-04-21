GIPC courts diaspora investment for 24-hour economy

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has urged diaspora investors to take advantage of opportunities under the Government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

The Centre said the policy was opening new sectors, extending business hours, and creating investment prospects across key areas of the economy.

Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer, GIPC, made the call at the Bank of Ghana’s “Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest” forum held in Virginia, on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The forum brought together Ghanaian professionals and investors in the diaspora with financial sector officials to explore ways of channelling diaspora capital into priority sectors of the economy.

These include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), housing development, agricultural modernisation and youth employment, as well as real estate, manufacturing, the creative industry, and tourism and hospitality.

Others are Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), healthcare, green industrialisation, climate-smart agriculture, and digital transformation.

Mr. Madjie said Ghana offered access to a domestic market of about 34 million people, supported by a stable democratic environment, rule of law and a well-established financial sector.

He noted that diaspora remittances had consistently outperformed foreign direct investment inflows and urged Ghanaians abroad to treat such funds as investment capital capable of generating competitive returns.

“Ghana is open for business – the macroeconomic foundations are more stable than they have been in years, and that the diaspora is not just welcome but needed,” he said.

Mr Madjie highlighted the Centre’s diaspora investment framework, including Diaspora and Aftercare Desks, which provide institutional support, regulatory guidance, access to information and digital tools to facilitate investment.

“The Centre now provides aftercare services, regulatory guidance, and access to verified land through an in-house land bank to reduce the risks associated with land,” he said.

Mr Madjie told the gathering that the Government had removed the minimum capital requirement for foreign investors and assured strong legal safeguards against discrimination and expropriation to reduce barriers to investment.

He reiterated that the diaspora remained central to Ghana’s development agenda and urged investors to move beyond remittances to taking equity stakes in the economy.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Special Envoy on Reparations to President John Dramani Mahama, underscored the transformative potential of the diaspora and called for a shift from consumption-driven remittances to investment-led growth.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to formalising remittance flows to reduce reliance on external debt and build a self‑sustaining economy, and assured diaspora investors of improved regulatory frameworks and collaborative platforms to safeguard their investments.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.