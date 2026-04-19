BoG Governor hosts ‘Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest’ dialogue in Virginia, USA

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, is hosting a diaspora engagement forum today aimed at transforming remittance inflows into long term investment for Ghana’s development.

The event, dubbed “The Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest,” is taking place this afternoon in Virginia in the United States.

It brings together Ghanaian professionals living abroad alongside key financial sector players to explore how remittances can be repositioned as patient capital to support the productive sectors of the Ghanaian economy and create sustainable investments back home.

Participants include technical experts from the Bank of Ghana, representatives from commercial banks, and officials from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

Discussions are expected to focus on practical investment opportunities, available financial instruments, and sectors of the economy that are most ready to attract diaspora funding.

The forum, scheduled for 4:00 PM at the Alexandria Hilton Hotel, is being positioned as a key platform to strengthen engagement between policymakers and Ghanaians in the diaspora.

It is expected to contribute to shaping strategies for leveraging remittances as a core driver of Ghana’s economic growth going forward.

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