GIPC CEO deepens US energy push, urges stronger global partnerships for oil and gas growth

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has reiterated the need for stronger strategic partnerships with global service providers to advance Ghana’s energy ambitions and enhance the competitiveness of its oil and gas sector.

According to him, such collaborations remain essential for improving production efficiency, attracting investment, and positioning Ghana as a reliable destination for responsible energy development.

Mr Madjie made the remarks during a visit to Weatherford’s operations facility in Houston, United States of America, following his participation in the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).

The visit formed part of efforts to strengthen investment and technical collaboration between Ghana and leading global oilfield service providers, as the country intensifies efforts to expand drilling activity, optimise production, and deepen value creation across its petroleum industry.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Hamis Ussif, and a delegation from the Ghana Houston Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation engaged senior executives of Weatherford and toured the company’s integrated operations facility, where discussions focused on drilling technologies, production optimisation solutions, intervention services, managed pressure drilling systems, and real-time operational support.

The engagement also explored potential areas of cooperation, including technology transfer, drilling support services and capacity building aimed at strengthening Ghana’s technical expertise within the upstream petroleum value chain.

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