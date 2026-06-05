GRNMA demands national policy to protect nurses and midwives following assault at Tema Polyclinic

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has condemned the physical assault of a senior staff midwife by relatives of a patient at the Community 22 Polyclinic in Tema, calling for urgent national measures to protect nurses and midwives from workplace violence.

In a statement signed by its President, Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, Dr David Tenkorang Twum, the Association said it received reports of the incident with "grave concern" and described the attack as "uncultured, unacceptable and criminal".

"No nurse, midwife or healthcare worker should be subjected to intimidation, threats, harassment or physical assault in the course of rendering essential services to the public," the statement said.

The Association stressed that healthcare facilities must remain places of healing, compassion and safety, rather than environments where nurses and midwives fear for their lives while performing their professional duties.

Calls for Enhanced Security Measures

GRNMA urged the management of the facility to take immediate steps to strengthen security arrangements.

The Association's recommendations include increasing security personnel at critical service points, implementing stricter visitor management and access control systems, establishing rapid response protocols for violent incidents, installing and maintaining surveillance systems, and conducting regular security risk assessments to safeguard staff.

Demand for National Action

Describing violence against nurses and midwives as a growing national concern, GRNMA called on the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Christian Health Association of Ghana, teaching hospitals and other health sector institutions to prioritise the safety and security of healthcare workers.

The Association is demanding the development and enforcement of a comprehensive national policy on the prevention of workplace violence in healthcare settings. It also called for increased investment in security infrastructure, the establishment of reporting and support mechanisms for victims, and the imposition of stronger sanctions against perpetrators.

Call for Ratification of ILO Convention 190

GRNMA further appealed to the Government of Ghana to ratify and implement the International Labour Organisation's Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.

According to the Association, the Convention provides a comprehensive framework for preventing and addressing workplace violence and harassment, including in healthcare settings.

The Association said ratification would demonstrate Ghana's commitment to protecting workers from violence, abuse, intimidation and harassment, and urged government, Parliament, employers, labour organisations and other stakeholders to expedite the process.

Appeal to Police

GRNMA also called on the Community 22 Police Station to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves and ensure a swift investigation.

The Association urged the police to identify, arrest and prosecute all individuals responsible for the assault.

"Swift action will not only provide justice for our colleague but also serve as a deterrent to others who may contemplate similar acts," the statement noted.

Public Urged to Reject Violence

The Association appealed to the public to desist from all forms of violence, threats and aggression against nurses and midwives.

"Nurses and midwives are not enemies of patients or their families. We work under extremely challenging conditions, often making personal sacrifices to save lives and provide quality care. Differences, frustrations or misunderstandings should never be resolved through violence," the statement said.

GRNMA encouraged members of the public to use established complaint and grievance procedures whenever concerns arise regarding healthcare services.

Message to Nurses and Midwives

Addressing members of the nursing and midwifery profession, the Association acknowledged the anger, disappointment and concern generated by the incident.

GRNMA urged nurses and midwives across the country to remain calm, professional and law-abiding while investigations continue.

"An attack on one nurse or midwife is an attack on the entire nursing and midwifery profession. We will continue to stand united in defending the rights, safety and dignity of every nurse and midwife in Ghana," the statement concluded.

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