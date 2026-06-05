Police nab man over attack on Midwife at Tema Polyclinic

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate has arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged assault of a midwife at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic, following the circulation of a video of the incident on social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 2, when a patient's relative reportedly attacked the health worker during the enforcement of visiting hours at the facility.

The Regional Health Directorate, in a statement issued on Friday, June 5, described the attack as unprovoked, stressing that the midwife was performing her official duties when the incident occurred.

The Directorate denounced the assault and pledged its continued support for the affected staff member and healthcare personnel across the region, stressing that no health worker should be subjected to abuse in the course of their work.

The Directorate lauded the Ghana Police Service for its timely intervention in restoring order at the facility and arresting the suspect, who is expected to appear before the court on Monday, June 8.

Authorities have stressed that concerns at health facilities must be channelled through Client Service Desks, rather than through confrontation, cautioning that attacks on health workers will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has condemned the incident, describing it as an uncivilised, unacceptable, and criminal act of violence against a healthcare professional whose sole responsibility is to provide care and support to patients and their families.





















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