‘A man will never marry a man here in Ghana’ – Hassan Tampuli vows

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, has reaffirmed Ghana's opposition to same-sex marriage, insisting that the practice will never be legalised in the country.
Speaking at the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values, ongoing in Accra, Mr Tampuli, who is a co-sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, said Ghana remains committed to preserving its cultural, religious and family values.
"I want to assure you, it will never happen. A man will never marry a man here in Ghana, and a woman will never marry a woman here in Ghana," he stated.
Mr Tampuli's remarks came amid renewed discussions on family values, sexuality and legislative approaches to LGBTQ+ issues across Africa.
Also addressing the conference, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, urged African lawmakers to resist what he described as increasing efforts to promote LGBTQ+ rights on the continent.
Speaking to participants on Thursday, 4 June 2026, Mr Foh-Amoaning argued that claims linking LGBTQ+ rights to international human rights law were misleading and should be critically examined by policymakers.
READ ALSO: Don’t be fooled – Foh-Amoaning challenges human rights basis for LGBTQ+ advocacy
"Don't be fooled by the human rights argument. It is a lie from hell," he told delegates.
He further alleged that LGBTQ+ advocacy groups were pursuing a deliberate agenda and accused them of using deceptive narratives to advance their objectives.
"This is an agenda-seeking set of people who are clear on what they want, and their hallmark is deception. That is what I want to expose," he said.
Mr Foh-Amoaning also rejected arguments that LGBTQ+ rights are protected under constitutional, sexual or international human rights frameworks.
"So when you hear them talking about human rights, sexual rights and constitutional rights, it is all false," he stated.
The conference brought together parliamentarians, policymakers, religious leaders and advocacy groups from across Africa to discuss issues relating to family values, national sovereignty and social policy.
The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill continues to generate debate within Ghana and internationally, with supporters arguing that it reflects Ghana's cultural and moral values, while critics contend that aspects of the proposed legislation raise concerns regarding human rights and individual freedoms.
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