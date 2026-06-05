Don’t be fooled – Foh-Amoaning challenges human rights basis for LGBTQ+ advocacy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has urged African legislators to resist advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, arguing that claims linking such rights to international human rights law are misleading.
Speaking at the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values on Thursday, June 4, 2026, he encouraged lawmakers not to accept arguments suggesting that LGBTQ+ rights are protected under established international legal frameworks
“Don’t be fooled by the human rights argument. It is a lie from hell,” he told participants at the conference.
He described LGBTQ+ advocacy groups as advancing a deliberate agenda and accused them of promoting what he called deceptive narratives.
“This is an agenda-seeking set of people who are clear on what they want, and their hallmark is deception, and that’s what I want to expose,” he said.
Mr. Foh-Amoaning further argued that references to sexual rights, constitutional rights, and human rights in support of LGBTQ+ issues are not grounded in international law.
“So when you hear them talking about human rights, sexual rights, and constitutional rights, it’s all false,” he stated.
He also urged participants not to be influenced by concerns that opposing LGBTQ+ rights could place countries in conflict with international legal obligations.
“I want this conference not to be fooled by anybody and say, okay, we’re afraid because we’re going to be fighting or conflicting with some international law framework,” he added.
According to him, LGBTQ+ rights were never formally included in international legal instruments but were instead introduced through interpretation and external pressure.
“My point is, LGBTQ+ rights have never been part of the international legal framework. They were implied, and they were forced into our laws,” he said.
The conference brought together parliamentarians, policymakers, and advocates from various countries to discuss issues relating to family values, national sovereignty, and social policy.
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