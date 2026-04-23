Between culture and rights: The LGBTQ debate in Ghana

In recent years, LGBTQ issues have become one of the most debated topics in Ghanaian society. While some argue that such practices go against cultural and religious values, others believe that every individual deserves the right to live freely without fear. This growing tension has sparked conversations across homes, churches, political platforms, and the media.

Cultural and Religious Influences

For many Ghanaians, opposition to LGBTQ practices comes from strong cultural and religious beliefs. Many people follow teachings in Christianity and Islam, which support relationships between a man and a woman. Also, traditional values in Ghana focus on family structures where men and women have specific roles. Because of this, some people feel that LGBTQ identities do not fit into what society expects.

On the other hand, some people believe the issue should be looked at from a different perspective. They argue that everyone deserves respect and the freedom to live their lives without fear of discrimination. For them, the conversation is not just about culture, but also about human dignity and personal choice. This view is becoming more common, especially among some young people and within certain groups in society.

Same-Sex Marriage: A Divided Opinion

One of the most talked-about aspects of LGBTQ issues in Ghana is same-sex marriage. Opinions on this issue remain divided. While some Ghanaians oppose it, saying it goes against cultural and religious values, others believe individuals should have the freedom to choose who they marry. This difference in opinion continues to fuel discussions across the country.

Across Ghana, these differing views continue to shape everyday interactions. In homes, families sometimes avoid the topic, while in religious spaces, it is often discussed with strong opinions. On radio and television, conversations about LGBTQ issues draw attention from the public, with many people sharing their thoughts.

In schools and universities, students also engage in these discussions. Some strongly defend tradition, while others question whether society should become more accepting. These everyday conversations show how important and sensitive the issue has become.

As these discussions continue, Ghana finds itself at a point of reflection. The country is trying to balance long-held cultural values with changing perspectives in a modern world. While there may not be a clear agreement yet, the ongoing conversation shows society thinking deeply about identity, culture, and the future.

The Political and Religious Dimension

Beyond social and cultural discussions, LGBTQ issues in Ghana have also taken a strong political turn in recent years. A major moment came when Parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely seen as targeting LGBTQ practices. However, the bill did not become law after it faced legal challenges in court.

At the time, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that he would wait for the outcome of the legal processes before taking any further action. One of the challenges was brought forward by Richard Dela Sky, whose injunction contributed to delaying the process.

Religious leaders also became part of the conversation, with many calling on the government to assent to the bill. For them, the issue was closely tied to moral teachings and the preservation of cultural and religious values.

As the country moved into the 2024 election period, the issue remained a subject of political discussion. Some political figures continued to express strong views on the matter. Among them, Samuel Nartey George was widely known for his active role in advocating for the bill and pushing for its passage.

These developments show how LGBTQ issues in Ghana have moved beyond private and social spaces into national political and religious discourse, raising broader questions about law, leadership, and societal values.

The Way Forward

As Ghana moves into a new political phase, the conversation around LGBTQ issues continues to evolve. Following the 2024 general elections, the debate has remained present in national discussions, with expectations around how leadership will address the matter.

Recent public commentary suggests that the issue may not be treated as an immediate priority by the current administration. John Dramani Mahama has indicated in some discussions that the focus of government may be directed toward other pressing national concerns.

Similarly, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, has also been associated with views suggesting that the bill is not at the top of the government’s agenda.

These developments have added a new dimension to the national conversation. While some groups continue to push for decisive action on the bill, others appear to be shifting attention to broader issues of governance and development.

As the country looks ahead, the future of the debate remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that LGBTQ issues in Ghana are no longer confined to private discussions; they have become part of a larger national dialogue that touches on culture, law, politics, and identity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.