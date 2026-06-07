Speaker’s claim that Parliament did not suspend order 172 (1) before passing anti-LGBTQI+ bill is FALSE!

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in his formal communication to the House on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026, on the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, claimed that the House did not suspend Order 172 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, before proceeding with third reading and passage of the bill.

He stated: “Order 172 sub-order one also states and I quote: where a bill has passed through the consideration stage, the third reading shall not be taken until at least one sitting day has elapsed, unquote. Honourable Members, while the House possesses the power to, under Order 3, suspend any standing order with the leave of the House, it did not do so this time.”

The record of proceedings of Friday May 29, 2026, however, does not support this claim.

After the last consideration with respect to the long title of the bill, the presiding Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor announced an end to the consideration stage of the bill. The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga rose to his feet and called on Speaker to take item 41 on the order paper. With the acceptance of Speaker, Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor rose and moved the motion…

Dafeamekpor: “Speaker, I rise to move that notwithstanding the provision of order 172 rule one of the standing orders which requires that when a bill has passed through the consideration stage, the third reading thereof, shall not be taken until at least one sitting day has elapsed, the motion for the third reading of the human sexual rights and family values bill 2025 may be moved today. Mr. Speaker, I so move.”

Ahiafor: “Honourable Members, motion ably moved. Any second?”

Ayariga: “I rise to second the motion.”

Ahiafor: “Honourable Members, motion move and seconded. It is for the consideration of the House. This being a procedural motion, I'll put the question; as many as are in favor say aye…, those against say no…”

Members responded aye, and went silent to the no!

Speaker Ahiafor proceeded to declare that “definitely the ayes have it, the motion is carried,”

This allowed for the House to proceed with a third reading of the bill, and subsequent passage on the same day.

It is clear, in the face of this record, that the House suspend Order 172 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament before passing the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill

Speaker Alban Bagbin’s claim is therefore, False!

Already, leading members on the side of the Majority, including the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and Co-Sponsor of the bill, Samuel Nartey George, have indicated their rejection of the appeal from the Speaker to re-consider the bill, for a second passage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.