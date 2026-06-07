Ederson replaces injured Wesley in Brazil squad

Brazil full-back Wesley has been ruled out of the World Cup because of a thigh injury, with Manchester United-bound midfielder Ederson called up to replace him.

Roma defender Wesley left the field in tears after 15 minutes as Brazil, who are in Scotland's group, beat Egypt 2-1 in their final preparation match.

A scan confirmed the severity of the injury to the 22-year-old.

"The MRI scan revealed a muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh," the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement.

"The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title."

Ederson, who is expected to complete his move to United in early July after the club agreed a £35m fee with Atalanta, will join the Brazil squad in the United States on Monday.

The 26-year-old won the last of his three caps in March 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti's side start their Group C campaign against Morocco on Saturday in New York before facing Haiti in Philadelphia on 19 June and Scotland on 24 June in Miami.

By the time Wesley's seventh Brazil appearance was cut short, the score was already 1-1 at the home of the Cleveland Browns NFL team.

Ancelotti's side struck first after only seven minutes when Mohanad Lashin was caught in possession on the edge of his own penalty box by Bruno Guimaraes and the Newcastle midfielder tucked a low finish past goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir.

The lead only lasted four minutes as an underhit backpass by Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos gifted possession to winger Mostafa Zico, who drilled a crisp finish into the bottom corner past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil created the better chances thereafter and, shortly after a half-time break during which Ancelotti made eight changes, 19-year-old Real Madrid striker Endrick swept Raphinha's low cutback into the far corner.

Ancelotti was "satisfied" with another win to add to last weekend's 6-2 rout of Panama in Rio de Janeiro.

"I think the team played well, played with intensity, with rhythm, with good organisation, a lot of intensity in the pressing," the Italian said.

Earlier, Scotland and Brazil's fellow group opponents Haiti lost 2-1 to Peru, while Morocco end their preparations against Norway on Sunday evening (20:00 BST).

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