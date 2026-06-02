Man Utd agree £35m fee for Atalanta’s Ederson

Manchester United have agreed a £35m (40.5m euros) deal with Italian side Atalanta for Brazil midfielder Ederson.

The 26-year-old will sign a four-year deal at United, with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Ederson is still to have a medical, with sources saying the transfer should be completed in early July before United's return to pre-season training begins.

He will become the club's first signing since Michael Carrick was appointed permanent head coach last month.

The deal will also be subject to £3.9m (€4.5m) in additional payments.

It is the first of what could be up to three central midfield additions to Carrick's squad this summer.

United are prioritising that area of the field, which has been weakened by the exit of Ederson's compatriot Casemiro, 34, whose contract expires at the end of the month.

Ederson, who has three internaional caps, was named in Brazil's 55-man expanded World Cup squad but missed out on manager Carlo Ancelotti's final selection.

United are also keen on West Ham's Mateus Fernandes, although the relegated London outfit are looking for a substantial profit on the Portugal midfeidler who cost them in excess of £40m when he joined from Southampton last summer.

United also covet England's Elliot Anderson, although the Nottingham Forest player would prefer to join Manchester City.

In addition to strengthening their midfield, United are also looking to bring in a left-sided player, with Newcastle's Lewis Hall among the players on their radar, and striking support for Benjamin Sesko.

They are also still to decide on the precise make-up of their goalkeeping team, which could include Radek Vitek, who enjoyed a superb campaign on loan at Bristol City, where he won all their player of the year prizes.

The 22-year-old Czech told BBC Sport in April he is open minded about the future but wants to play regularly, suggesting he will not return to Old Trafford as back-up to Senne Lammens.

It is understood former first-choice Andre Onana has been told he can find another club, although it is not clear how easily the Cameroon international's wage demands will be met given he will benefit in an increase from United qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Ederson, 26, has proved adaptable across a number of central midfield roles for Atalanta, scoring 16 goals in 180 games for the Serie A outfit in all competitions.

Driven by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United have revamped their data analysis operation under Michael Sansoni and the former high-ranking Mercedes Formula One has had significant involvement in identifying the right targets, working alongside director of football Jason Wilcox.

Carrick confirmed he had been involved in recruitment meetings from the point he was named as Ruben Amorim's temporary successor in January.

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