Man Utd sign Tielemans for £35m from Aston Villa

Manchester United have completed the signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa on a five-year deal.

United have met the £35m release clause for the 29-year-old midfielder, who has just helped Belgium reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Tielemans has spent the past three seasons with Villa, having initially moved to the Premier League to join Leicester City in 2019.

"It's hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United," he said. "Signing for such a special club feels incredible.

"It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football."

Tielemans will wear the number 18 shirt vacated by fellow midfielder Casemiro, who left Old Trafford when his contract expired at the end of the season.

A former team-mate of United's current first-team coach Jonny Evans, Tielemans is noted for scoring Leicester's winner against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final and for Aston Villa in their Europa League final triumph over Freiburg in May.

He made his senior debut for Anderlecht aged 16 years and 82 days, and left for Monaco in 2017, just after his 20th birthday.

Despite still being in his 20s, Tielemans has already played 668 games for club and country, scoring 79 from 578 club appearances.

United's director of football Jason Wilcox said: "Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years.

"He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United.

"Youri's consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad."

Last season, Tielemans suffered separate calf and ankle injuries that limited him to 35 appearances in all competitions for Villa, the fewest in a campaign of his time in England.

He scored a memorable 89th-minute equaliser at the World Cup for Belgium against Senegal, and then converted an extra-time winner from the penalty spot for his 15th goal from 90 caps as they won 3-2.

But his tournament came to a premature end when he was injured in the warm-up before Belgium's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Spain.

Tielemans' signing follows those of fellow midfielders Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow, while a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been put on hold.

Man Utd remained disciplined in transfer approach - analysis

Youri Tielemans scored twice for Belgium at the World Cup

By

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

Youri Tielemans' arrival at Old Trafford has been a bit of a slow burner - and another example of United's increased use of data around transfers.

Tielemans could have joined United when he left Monaco in 2019. He could also have moved when his contract ran out at Leicester in 2023. On both occasions, United backed away - this time, they have not.

United repeatedly stressed they were prioritising the midfield areas this summer. It was also obvious they had multiple targets.

When Mateus Fernandes' planned move from West Ham fell through, Old Trafford officials continued to insist they were relaxed about the situation, even as fans began to press the panic button.

The make-up of their midfield has always been seen as fluid.

Had Elliot Anderson come in, funds for additional players would have been stretched. That was also why United would not keep increasing their bid for Fernandes. They were determined to remain disciplined in their approach to the market and felt enough alternatives had been identified to fit their template, so as not to stress.

Instead of Fernandes' youth, they have Andrey Santos. Instead of Ederson's experience, they have Tielemans'.

It is possible he is slightly older than the initial targets, but that minus is offset by the significant pluses of Premier League experience and, if his signing announcement is to be taken at face value, a desire to play for Manchester United. These have both been viewed as key components for any signing, beyond the actual ability.

It has been a busy couple of days for transfer announcements at Old Trafford. The key element is what happens now.

Tielemans is more of a number eight, someone to compete with Kobbie Mainoo. Santos is a six. At least one more midfielder is expected, a player with experience, capable of having an impact in the Champions League and who is likely to occupy a deeper role.

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