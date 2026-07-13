Man Utd sign £48m Santos and close in on Tielemans

Manchester United have completed the £48m signing of Brazil international Andrey Santos from Chelsea and are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans as they try to revamp their midfield.

It has also been confirmed United's plan to sign Ederson from Atalanta for £35m has been scrapped for now after a medical highlighted an injury-related issue.

United agreed a fee with Chelsea for Santos last week, and the 22-year-old has now completed his medical and signed a deal to June 2031, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch," said director of football Jason Wilcox.

"He was a key target for us in an important position.

"Despite already having extensive experience, leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United."

Santos was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Club World Cup in 2025 and made 43 appearances for them last season.

At Old Trafford he will play under United boss Michael Carrick - a former England midfielder.

"Everything about Manchester United is special," he said. "It is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.

"As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.

"Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."

Santos, who was not selected for the World Cup, has already started training with United.

That means he could be involved early in their pre-season campaign, which begins against Wrexham in Helsinki on 18 July.

Youri Tielemans moved to England to play for Leicester in 2019

The announcement comes as confidence is growing a deal can also be done for Tielemans.

The 29-year-old has been on United's radar for a considerable time. BBC Sport has been told Tielemans' Villa contract contains a release clause, which makes negotiations easier, and that a deal is close.

Tielemans was a key figure in Belgium's run to the World Cup quarter-finals but was forced to pull out of the 2-1 defeat by Spain after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

If United can get that deal over the line, it would restore a sense of calm to a fanbase that was starting to get agitated as the club struggled to address what was known to be their priority position this summer.

Following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's knee injury, England's Kobbie Mainoo had been their only experienced orthodox central midfielder.

They lost out to Manchester City in their attempts to sign first-choice Elliot Anderson, while Mateus Fernandes - another target - opted to move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham.

Ederson deal off - for now

Ederson was a late call-up to the Brazil squad after initially missing out

Speculation around the Ederson transfer collapsing has been swirling over the weekend after initial reports last week claimed it had stalled because of knee injury.

The 27-year-old had a full medical after initial tests in the United States had flagged an area of concern.

Ederson flew to England for the required tests, which took place in the wake of Brazil's last-16 defeat by Norway. Specialists were involved and the outcome has led to United backing out.

However, sources say the transfer could be resurrected later in the summer depending how the window develops for United, although the club would not be prepared to sanction any move at the previously agreed terms.

While club officials say they are sympathetic to the player, they feel they have to act in the best interests of United.

It is being stressed the move for Santos was not triggered by the issues with Ederson.

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