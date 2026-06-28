Ugarte has ‘most serious injury footballer can face’

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte says he suffered "the most serious injury a footballer can face" while playing at the World Cup for Uruguay.

The club have confirmed that the 25-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury in Uruguay's defeat to Spain in Guadalajara on Friday.

Ugarte twisted awkwardly as he tried to make a tackle in the build-up to Spain's winning goal and had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

He was assessed by Uruguay's medical staff on Saturday and will now travel to Manchester for further tests before United officials decide the best course of action.

Numerous reports from Uruguayan media outlets claim Ugarte has sustained a cruciate ligament injury, which would rule him out for several months.

And on Sunday, posting on Instagram, Ugarte added weight to those claims.

"Suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country's history, and seeing it end this way without being able to stay on the pitch and support my team-mates until the final whistle, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life," he said.

But he has vowed to "be back stronger" from the setback.

"Hitting rock bottom will make me stronger in every sense, and I truly believe that's the case here," he added.

"Without a doubt, when life wants you to stop, it finds a way to let you know.

"It's up to me to take the positives from this.

"Success in life is about starting again every time you fall."

United will wait for their own tests before accepting such a bleak scenario, but privately, the club are braced for the worst.

"Manchester United can confirm that Manuel Ugarte has suffered a knee ligament injury whilst representing Uruguay in Friday's World Cup group-stage match against Spain," said the club.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the best course of treatment and the rehabilitation timescale.

"Everyone wishes Manuel a successful recovery, and we will be supporting him every step of the way."

Ugarte had gone into the World Cup knowing he was likely to be in the shop window, given the that United have prioritised revamping their midfield.

The £50.8m arrival from Paris St-Germain in 2024 has not reached the heights anticipated during his time at Old Trafford, and his last appearance was when he started the home Premier League defeat by Leeds on 13 April.

It was widely anticipated he would move on this summer, either permanently or on loan.

Now those plans are in doubt, with thoughts at United focused on the player's well-being.

United's midfield issues

United have prioritised strengthening their midfield this summer, with the expectation that at least two or three new players would be added.

The club have already agreed a £35m deal for Atalanta's Ederson. However, plans for the 26-year-old to have his medical before the start of pre-season training on 9 July had to be scrapped when Ederson earned a late call-up to the Brazil World Cup squad.

Now the intention is for Ederson to undergo a medical once Brazil's campaign is over and then return to Carrington after the mandatory three-week rest period.

United had been keen on Elliot Anderson but backed out of discussions when the immense cost, both transfer fee and wages, they would have to pay to get him out of Nottingham Forest, became clear.

Talks with West Ham over Portugal international Mateus Fernandes have yet to lead to an agreement over a fee, with Tottenham also keen on the former Southampton man.

United also rate Bournemouth's Alex Scott, who was one of four players who travelled with England for their pre-World Cup training camp despite missing out on selection in Thomas Tuchel's squad, and Brighton turned down a bid for Cameroon international Carlos Baleba last summer.

It remains to be seen if a lengthy injury to Ugarte would affect the amount of money United have available to buy players.

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