New African-centred platform launched to equip workforce with green economy skills

A new African-centred e-learning platform dedicated to green skills development has been launched at the Green Works 4 Africa Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, aimed at equipping the continent’s workforce with the knowledge and capabilities needed to participate in the emerging green economy.

Known as Sustainability Skills and Careers Launchpad Africa (SSCLAfrica), the platform provides online learning opportunities designed to help African students, professionals and organisations skill, upskill and reskill for a rapidly changing economic and sustainability landscape.

The platform focuses on practical sustainability and green economy competencies, with courses covering areas including environmental, social and governance (ESG), renewable energy and transition, climate resilience and adaptation, sustainable finance, circular economy, green technology, carbon markets, sustainable supply chains and future-of-work skills.

A key feature of SSCLAfrica is its African-centred approach, with the platform seeking to move beyond simply adopting and adapting global sustainability content for African audiences.

Its courses are designed around African realities, industries, examples and case studies, to make green skills education more relevant and applicable to professionals working across the continent, an approach the platform says sets it apart from generic global sustainability training.

As part of the launch, SSCLAfrica has released a free introductory course, “The Green Skills Advantage,” which provides learners with practical knowledge on Africa’s green transition, sustainability workforce readiness and ESG integration across business functions.

The three-hour course is structured into two modules. The first explores Africa’s green transition and the growing skills imperative, while the second examines how ESG principles can be integrated across business functions including finance, procurement, human resources, operations and supply chains.

Speaking on the free introductory course, Head of Operations and Portfolio at Sustainability News Africa, Erica Bechaabagnaa Tengan, stressed the multidisciplinary nature of sustainability and called on all young people, regardless of their professions, discipline and career, to take advantage of this platform to develop relevant green skills that speak to their job roles and deliverables.

Nadya Ogwonyo, Lead for Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) at SSCLAfrica, mentioned that learners who complete the course's assessments receive a certificate.

She also stated that the course is self-paced and delivered through recorded lectures, case studies, quizzes and practical assignments, and does not require prior ESG or sustainability experience.

Social Asset Strategist at SSCLAfrica, Natasha Ogwonyo, also emphasised the need for young people to develop their sustainability language proficiency as a necessary prerequisite to engage in meaningful sustainability conversations.

Speaking on the launch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SSCLAfrica, Dr Enoch Opare Mintah, said the platform was a "game changer for green skills development in Africa, providing a strategic platform to skill, upskill and reskill the continent's workforce for the emerging green economy."

"What makes it particularly transformative is its African-centred approach: the courses draw on African examples, realities and case studies, ensuring that learning is relevant, practical and rooted in our own context," he said.

Dr Opare Mintah added that the platform's ambitions go beyond training alone. "This platform is therefore not simply about training but building the human capital and capabilities Africa needs to spearhead a just green transition, create decent jobs and unlock sustainable livelihoods across the continent," he said.

Beyond "The Green Skills Advantage," SSCLAfrica's course catalogue spans several corporate role sustainability-related courses, including other categories such as Agenda 2063, Renewable Energy and Transition, Sustainable Finance, Circular Economy, and Future of Work Skills, with additional free courses including "Understanding Agenda 2063" and "Green Skills for Successful Careers."

Interested learners can access the free course and explore the full range of offerings at www.ssclafrica.com.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.