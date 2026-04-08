Industry collaboration key to solving skills mismatch – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga

Closer collaboration between government and industry is critical to addressing Africa’s persistent skills mismatch, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has said.

He made the remarks while sharing Ghana’s approach to skills development at the Continental Youth Symposium in Tangier.

“Industry must not be treated merely as a stakeholder to be consulted, but as a co-owner of the training process,” he stated.

According to him, involving the private sector from programme design through to implementation ensures that training aligns with real market demand.

Mr Ayariga revealed that the NYA works closely with organisations such as the Ghana Employers’ Association and the Association of Ghana Industries, alongside trade groups, to shape training programmes.

“These actors are not only consulted; they actively serve on technical committees and governance structures,” he noted.

He explained that such partnerships help identify priority sectors, including fintech, agtech, garment manufacturing, IT, and automobile services.

“In practical terms, this collaboration allows us to identify relevant trade areas in emerging sectors,” he said, adding that competency-based curricula are developed to reflect industry standards.

The NYA CEO also highlighted the importance of work-based learning, citing initiatives like the National Apprenticeship Programme.

“Trainees are attached to companies and innovation hubs where they gain hands-on experience,” he said.

He added that structured partnerships create employment pathways, ultimately “reducing the mismatch between skills and jobs and improving employability outcomes.”

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