Africa’s youth bulge a ‘defining moment’ that requires urgent action – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga

Africa’s rapidly growing youth population presents both a historic opportunity and a serious risk if not properly managed, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has said.

Delivering an expert insight at the Continental Youth Symposium in Tangier, Morocco, he stressed that the continent’s demographic advantage must be matched with deliberate policy action.

“Africa stands at a defining moment. We are the youngest continent in the world, and our youth are creative, connected and determined,” he stated.

However, he cautioned that “youthfulness alone will not deliver transformation,” warning that the continent must go beyond celebrating its demographics.

He highlighted that nearly 60 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, describing it as “an immense asset” but also “an urgent task.”

According to him, “it can be an asset or a ticking time bomb,” depending on how governments respond to the employment and skills challenge.

Mr Ayariga pointed out that job creation across the continent is not keeping pace with population growth, while technological advancement continues to outstrip the ability of education and training systems to adapt.

“If we do not align leadership, skills, and innovation systems, we risk deepening inequality and exclusion,” he warned.

He emphasised that Africa must act decisively to unlock its demographic dividend, stressing that failure to do so could worsen socio-economic inequalities rather than drive prosperity.

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