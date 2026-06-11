National

Kow Essuman accuses Mahama gov’t of discriminatory treatment over staff salary arrears

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  11 June 2026 11:15am
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Former Legal Counsel to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has accused the Mahama administration of unfairly withholding salary arrears and benefits due former presidential staffers and political appointees.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, Mr Essuman disputed claims that salary adjustments approved shortly before the change of government had already been paid to officials who served under the previous administration.

He insisted that although approvals were granted, former presidential staffers are yet to receive the salaries and benefits owed to them.

According to him, the situation amounts to discriminatory treatment because current government officials are benefiting from the same salary structure while their predecessors remain unpaid.

He argued that public officials who served under the previous administration are entitled to the payments approved before they left office.

Mr Essuman specifically criticised what he described as the selective implementation of the salary adjustments, alleging that some current office holders had already received arrears and benefits under the revised scale while former appointees had been excluded.

He contended that such an approach undermines principles of fairness and accountability in public administration.

The former presidential adviser called on the government to settle all outstanding obligations owed to former staffers and ensure equal treatment irrespective of political affiliation.

“The law is no respecter of persons. Accountability is not a partisan project; it is a constitutional duty,” Mr Essuman stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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