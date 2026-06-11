Mahama gov’t breached law by failing to submit 2024 staffing report – Kow Essuman

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Legal Counsel to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has accused the Mahama administration of breaching the law by allegedly failing to submit the annual staffing report for the Office of the President covering the 2024 calendar year.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, Mr Essuman argued that the report, which should detail staffing levels at the Presidency from January 1 to December 31, 2024, was required by law to be submitted to Parliament by March 2025.
He questioned whether the government had complied with that obligation and challenged officials to make the report public.
According to him, annual staffing reports were consistently submitted during the Akufo-Addo administration, including the 2023 report, which was presented to Parliament in March 2024. He noted that those records remain available within the Presidential Archives and can be verified.
Mr Essuman maintained that if the report for 2024 had indeed been submitted, the government should release the figures showing the staffing levels that existed when former President Akufo-Addo left office.
He argued that transparency was necessary to address the ongoing debate over staffing numbers at the Presidency.
“So the critical question is this: did this government submit the report in respect of staffing for 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024? If they did, they should provide us with the numbers as at the time President Akufo-Addo was leaving office. If they did not, then it is a serious breach of the law,” he wrote.
The former presidential adviser said accountability should apply to all governments regardless of political affiliation, insisting that adherence to statutory reporting requirements is a constitutional obligation.
“The law is no respecter of persons. Accountability is not a partisan project; it is a constitutional duty,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
JD Vance says Netanyahu “has gotten some things wrong” as US-Israel tensions surface
11 minutes
-
Kow Essuman accuses Mahama gov’t of discriminatory treatment over staff salary arrears
15 minutes
-
Non-tariff barriers add 20% to cost of cross-border trade in West Africa – Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare
16 minutes
-
Wontumi seeks plea deal in GH¢30m Exim Bank fraud trial — AG notifies High Court
22 minutes
-
Mahama gov’t breached law by failing to submit 2024 staffing report – Kow Essuman
26 minutes
-
Bridging traditional banking and emerging fintech ecosystems across Africa
36 minutes
-
CSIR-SARI bemoans low demand for locally developed seedlings amid imported alternatives
40 minutes
-
Cracks emerge on Tema Motorway Interchange as motorists raise durability concerns
44 minutes
-
Kow Essuman challenges Presidency’s narrative on staff numbers, demands disclosure of records
45 minutes
-
Chief Imam Sheikh Sharubutu warns against rising drug abuse ahead of 2026 World Drug Day
50 minutes
-
Bed shortages push nearly 3000 patients into corridor care in UK
60 minutes
-
MP confirms arrest of two midwives over missing baby at Salaga Government Hospital
2 hours
-
Deputy Transport Minister praises MPS investment at Tema Port
2 hours
-
Nearly 3,000 patients a day face corridor care in NHS
2 hours
-
US dismantles West African birth tourism network, revokes over 100 visas
2 hours