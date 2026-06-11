Mahama gov’t breached law by failing to submit 2024 staffing report – Kow Essuman

Former Legal Counsel to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has accused the Mahama administration of breaching the law by allegedly failing to submit the annual staffing report for the Office of the President covering the 2024 calendar year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, Mr Essuman argued that the report, which should detail staffing levels at the Presidency from January 1 to December 31, 2024, was required by law to be submitted to Parliament by March 2025.

He questioned whether the government had complied with that obligation and challenged officials to make the report public.

According to him, annual staffing reports were consistently submitted during the Akufo-Addo administration, including the 2023 report, which was presented to Parliament in March 2024. He noted that those records remain available within the Presidential Archives and can be verified.

Mr Essuman maintained that if the report for 2024 had indeed been submitted, the government should release the figures showing the staffing levels that existed when former President Akufo-Addo left office.

He argued that transparency was necessary to address the ongoing debate over staffing numbers at the Presidency.

“So the critical question is this: did this government submit the report in respect of staffing for 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024? If they did, they should provide us with the numbers as at the time President Akufo-Addo was leaving office. If they did not, then it is a serious breach of the law,” he wrote.

The former presidential adviser said accountability should apply to all governments regardless of political affiliation, insisting that adherence to statutory reporting requirements is a constitutional obligation.

“The law is no respecter of persons. Accountability is not a partisan project; it is a constitutional duty,” he added.

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