Netherlands’ Timber out of World Cup with injury

Arsenal and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has been ruled out of the Netherlands' World Cup campaign with a groin injury and replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida.

Timber had been out since the middle of March with a groin problem but featured in the second half of the Champions League final in Budapest on 30 May.

The 24-year-old came on as a 66th-minute substitute against Paris St-Germain - his first appearance since a 2-0 win over Everton on 14 March.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said before the final against Paris St-Germain that Timber was "fit" to play.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Monday that Timber had "not recovered sufficiently" to take part in the tournament in a "medically responsible manner".

"In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team's pre-camp in New York after the [friendly] game against Uzbekistan," added the KNVB.

Timber has been capped 23 times by the Netherlands and made his first international appearance in June 2021.

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman has called up Geertruida, 25, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig.

The Netherlands face Japan in their Group F opener on 14 June before games against Sweden and Tunisia.

Brazil's Neymar making 'good progress'

Neymar has played in three World Cups

Meanwhile, Neymar's World Cup hopes have been given a boost after Brazil said he was making "good progress" in his recovery from a calf injury.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer was expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks after scans last month showed a grade-two muscle tear.

The 34-year-old had a further scan on Monday and the Brazilian Football Confederation said: "The exam showed good progress in his treatment, within expected parameters.

"He will continue the recovery and physical preparation process planned by the Brazilian national team's medical staff."

Neymar has missed Brazil's two warm-up friendlies - last month's 6-2 win against Panama and Saturday's 2-1 victory over Egypt - and faces a race to be fit for their opening World Cup group game against Morocco on 13 June.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain playmaker, who returned to his first professional club Santos in early 2025, has been dogged by injuries in recent seasons.

He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil against Uruguay in October 2023.

Neymar has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil and is hoping to appear at a fourth World Cup, having featured at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

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