Learn from Ghana, youth development must not be an afterthought – Osman Ayariga to other nations

Audio By Carbonatix
The CEO of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, has urged countries across the Commonwealth to learn from Ghana’s approach to youth inclusion, stressing that youth development must be treated with urgency and not as an afterthought.
He made the call during the Commonwealth Youth Development Summit at the University of Oxford.
Speaking at the event organised by the Commonwealth Youth Council, Mr Ayariga emphasised that Ghana’s youth-focused policies provide a practical model for other nations seeking to strengthen their development frameworks.
He noted that Ghana has consistently prioritised young people as key stakeholders in national progress.
He highlighted the role of the National Youth Policy, which is anchored on the principle: “Benefit for youth, involve youth together for a prosperous future.”
According to him, this approach ensures that youth are not only considered in policy decisions but are actively involved in shaping them.
Mr Ayariga pointed out that many countries still treat youth development as a secondary issue, often responding only when challenges arise.
He argued that this reactive approach undermines long-term growth and limits the potential contributions of young people.
He concluded by reiterating his call for other nations to adopt Ghana’s model and integrate youth inclusion into their governance systems.
He stressed that learning from Ghana’s experience could help countries build stronger, more inclusive societies driven by empowered young people.
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