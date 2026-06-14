Ketu North MP mourns death of UCC student Innocentia Avinu, calls for justice

Innocentia Avinu

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has expressed profound grief over the death of University of Cape Coast (UCC) student, Ms Innocentia Avinu, whose body was discovered at a beach in Cape Coast after she had been reported missing for several days.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 14, Mr Agbana revealed that he knew the deceased personally as a friend of her family and described her death as a devastating loss.

He disclosed that Ms Avinu, a native of Dzodze, was also a beneficiary of his scholarship scheme and had shown great promise. According to him, the last time he saw her was in March during a scholarship award ceremony.

The lawmaker said he was deeply distressed by the tragic circumstances surrounding her death and expressed hope that ongoing police investigations would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“My young star girl is gone, and in such a tragic way,” he wrote. “I am reliably informed that the Police are investigating this incident, and I hope they swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

Ms Avinu, a Level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast, was last seen on June 11, 2026, at the Ayensu Plaza Hostel on the university campus.

Family members said she left the hostel wearing a black dress but never returned, prompting an extensive search by relatives, friends and concerned members of the public.

The search ended in tragedy when her body was later found washed ashore near Hutchland Beach Resort in Cape Coast.

The incident has drawn national attention, with Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu also expressing sadness over the student's death.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 14, the Minister directed the University of Cape Coast to work closely with the Ghana Police Service to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Agbana, meanwhile, extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for her mother and sisters as they come to terms with the painful loss.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.