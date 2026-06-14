Nigeria clinches $10,000 grand prize as 4th ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity Hackathon 2026 ends in Accra

Nigeria has been crowned champions of the 4th ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity Hackathon 2026, securing the coveted $10,000 grand prize after demonstrating exceptional innovation, technical expertise, and resilience throughout the competition.

The four-day regional event, organised by the ECOWAS Commission in partnership with Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA), brought together some of West Africa’s most talented cybersecurity professionals, ethical hackers, software developers, and digital innovators under the theme: “Regional Collaboration through Technology: Building a Digitally Resilient West Africa, Together.”

This year’s Hackathon attracted participants from 12 ECOWAS Member States—Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo—who competed to develop innovative solutions to some of the region’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

Over an intensive 48-hour period, teams worked collaboratively to design and present practical cybersecurity solutions aimed at combating ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, online fraud, digital extortion, and threats to critical national infrastructure.

The climax of the event came during the closing ceremony when Team Nigeria, competing under the name “Error,” was announced as the overall winner. Comprising Ige Adekunle, Mark Uchechukwu, Ezekiel-Inyele Victor, and Olawale Abdulrasheed, the team impressed judges with its creativity, technical sophistication, teamwork, and ability to address real-world cybersecurity threats.

For the Nigerian team, the victory was particularly significant, marking the culmination of four consecutive years of participation in the regional competition and highlighting the rewards of perseverance, continuous learning, and innovation.

Benin’s “Escadron” team secured the first runner-up position, while Togo’s “RedTeam TG” emerged second runner-up after delivering strong and innovative solutions during the competition.

The Hackathon also highlighted the increasing participation and impact of women in cybersecurity across the region. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, Codjia Fifamè of Benin’s Escadron team, Badom Grace of Liberia’s Cyber Warriors team, and Guylaine Marie of Côte d’Ivoire’s Back2Root team were honoured as outstanding female participants.

Delivering his closing remarks, the Director-General of Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, commended participants for their professionalism, technical excellence, and collaborative spirit throughout the event.

“Over the past four days, we have witnessed the very best of West Africa’s innovation, talent, and collaborative spirit,” he said.

According to Mr. Agbeti, the Hackathon reaffirmed that cybersecurity is not solely about technology but, more importantly, about people—young innovators, ethical hackers, and cybersecurity professionals committed to developing responsible solutions to real-world challenges.

“The solutions conceived during this competition testify to the creativity and ingenuity that thrive within our region,” he noted. “West Africa possesses the talent and potential needed to secure its own digital future.”

He urged participants to sustain the relationships and partnerships forged during the event and continue working together to strengthen regional cybersecurity resilience and advance innovation across the ECOWAS region.

Mr. Agbeti also expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Commission for entrusting Ghana with hosting the competition and acknowledged the contributions of technical partner DoubleOSec, sponsors, judges, media partners, and the Cyber Security Authority team for ensuring the event’s success.

The successful hosting of the Hackathon further reinforces Ghana’s position as a leading advocate for cybersecurity cooperation, digital resilience, and technological innovation within West Africa, at a time when the region faces increasingly sophisticated cyber threats amid rapid digital transformation.

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