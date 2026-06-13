The dangerous contradiction at the heart of Ghana’s resource nationalism debate

Derrick Opare Asamoah

Why the IEA's call to deny Gold Fields' mining lease renewal would destroy the very local businesses it claims to champion...

There is a troubling irony unfolding in Ghana's policy landscape. On one hand, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act has reduced the minimum capital requirement for foreign companies from $1 million to $500,000, a move that, whatever its intentions, tilts the playing field further against Ghanaian enterprises already struggling to compete with well-capitalised foreign entrants. On the other hand, a growing chorus of voices, most prominently the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), is demanding that the government deny Gold Fields Ghana Limited's mining lease renewal in Tarkwa, arguing that the concession should instead be granted to a local owner.

Read together, these developments reveal a dangerous contradiction. Policymakers and thought leaders claim to want greater Ghanaian participation in the economy, yet their prescriptions, whether through ill-considered investment liberalisation or aggressive resource nationalism untethered from reality, would systematically dismantle the very local business ecosystem they profess to protect.

This article focuses primarily on the IEA's recent intervention, but the reader should keep the broader policy environment in mind. When we debate who should control Ghana's resources, we are not debating in a vacuum. We are debating within a context where the structural cards are already stacked against indigenous capital formation. The question, therefore, is not simply whether Ghanaians should own more of their mining sector. The question is whether the mechanisms being proposed would actually achieve that goal—or whether they would destroy the few genuine success stories of local participation we have managed to build over the past three decades.

I submit that the IEA's call for the government to reject Gold Fields' lease renewal application is not merely premature. It is profoundly dangerous not because the instinct behind it is wrong, but because the strategy is fundamentally destructive. It confuses symbolism with substance, ignores the lived reality of Ghanaian businesses that have grown within the mining ecosystem, and threatens to send a chill through the entire investment climate that would hurt locals most of all.

The Local Businesses the IEA Forgot to Mention

On May 13, 2026, the IEA issued a statement urging the Government of Ghana not to renew Gold Fields' mining lease for the Tarkwa mine. Two former senior officials from Ghana's judiciary and legislature spoke at the event, lending institutional gravitas to the demand. The core argument: the lease should be granted to a local owner instead, because the benefits Ghana derives from the mine are insufficient and mining communities remain underdeveloped (Swanzy-Baffoe, 2026).

It is a compelling narrative. It speaks to genuine frustrations felt by many Ghanaians who look at the wealth extracted from our soil and wonder why our communities do not reflect it. I share that frustration. As a country, we have not yet fully cracked the code on translating mineral endowments into broad-based prosperity. The question is what to do about it.

The IEA's answer, deny the lease renewal and hand the mine to locals, presupposes that Ghanaian capacity exists to operate a world-class, 500,000-ounce-per-annum open-pit gold mine requiring $6 billion in further investment to sustain a 21-year life of mine (Gomashie, 2026). It presupposes that the state or private Ghanaian citizens can mobilise that capital, deploy the technical expertise, and manage the operational complexity without missing a beat.

But here is what the IEA's analysis conspicuously omits: the Ghanaian businesses that have already grown, thrived, and in some cases become multinational contractors precisely because of the ecosystem created by large-scale mining operations like Gold Fields' Tarkwa mine.

Consider the evidence.

Engineers and Planners, founded by a Ghanaian, is today one of the country's largest mining contractors. Its growth was not achieved in isolation. It was built through contracts, capacity-building investments, and the consistent demand created by large-scale mining operations that valued local procurement. ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC, another Ghanaian-owned company, recently listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and counts Gold Fields among its key business partners. Western Transport Services, a wholly Ghanaian enterprise, has grown alongside the Tarkwa mine to become a critical contractor handling the complex logistics and personnel mobility requirements of large-scale mining. Genser Energy, an indigenous power provider, supplies energy to Gold Fields under an Independent Power Purchase Agreement, supporting the mine's decarbonisation goals while building Ghanaian technical capacity in the energy sector (Swanzy-Baffoe, 2026).

These are not hypothetical "local businesses" waiting to emerge once foreigners are pushed out. These are real Ghanaian companies, employing Ghanaians, paying taxes in Ghana, and building intergenerational wealth in Ghana, and they exist in significant part, because the legislative framework created by the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the local content regulations compelled large-scale mining firms to invest in local supply chains, and because those firms, Gold Fields included, took that obligation seriously.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines estimates that approximately 46.4% of mining industry expenditure remains in the country through local procurement alone. For Gold Fields specifically, local procurement has risen to 93% in the last five years. In that same period, $4.26 billion was spent in-country, including $2.59 billion in host communities, supporting nearly 100 local vendors. The company's voluntary social investment through a foundation funded by 1% of Profit Before Tax plus $1 per ounce of gold produced has delivered $110 million in community development over the life of the mine (Swanzy-Baffoe, 2026; Gomashie, 2026).

As Swanzy-Baffoe (2026), a sustainable mining advocate and native of the Wassa Fiase area w, which includes Tarkwa, has attested: "mining firms like Gold Fields have often stepped in as development partners where government presence has been limited." He poses the question that the IEA has conspicuously failed to answer: "What is the demonstrable impact of royalties directed through government, which is split into 20% Minerals Development Fund (MDF), 2% Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), and the 78% Consolidated Fund in Tarkwa and other mining communities?"

These figures do not excuse any failings in community development. They do not answer every legitimate grievance of host communities. But they do demolish the simplistic narrative that foreign mining companies simply extract value and leave nothing behind. More critically for this debate, they demonstrate that the policy of integrating local businesses into the mining value chain has been working. Not perfectly. Not completely. But demonstrably, measurably, working.

The IEA's recommendation threatens to blow up this entire ecosystem.

The Capital Question

Let us state plainly what the IEA's proposal entails: a transfer of operational control of the Tarkwa mine from Gold Fields to a Ghanaian entity or entities at the point of lease expiry. This is, in effect, expropriation without compensation, achieved through the administrative mechanism of lease non-renewal.

The IEA's leadership is sophisticated enough to understand what this would signal to every mining company operating in Ghana, and to every prospective investor evaluating Ghana as a destination for capital. Mining is a long-cycle investment. Companies deploy hundreds of millions, sometimes billions, of dollars upfront, with payback periods stretching across decades. They make these commitments based on the legal framework in place at the time of investment, a framework that, under Regulation 189 of the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations 2012 (LI 2176) and Section 44 of Act 703, provides a clear procedure for lease renewal subject to stipulated conditions (Gomashie, 2026).

If a company that has invested over $5 billion in Ghana over 30 years, paid $3.3 billion in taxes, royalties, dividends and PAYE, complied with its environmental and tax obligations, and built a 93% local procurement rate can nonetheless be denied a lease renewal not for non-compliance, but simply because voices in Accra have decided it is time for locals to take over, then no mining lease in Ghana is safe. No investment is secure. No long-term capital commitment is rational.

The IEA's response might be that sovereignty over natural resources is non-negotiable and that the state has the right to determine who exploits those resources. That is legally true. But it misses the point. The question is not whether Ghana has the legal right to deny the lease. The question is whether exercising that right in this manner, at this time, without a codified policy framework for nationalisation or localisation, would serve Ghana's long-term interests.

The evidence suggests it would not.

The Fraser Institute's 2025 Global Mining Investment Attractiveness Index already shows Ghana slipping from 46th out of 82 jurisdictions in 2024 to 53rd out of 68 in 2025, driven by policy uncertainty in the sector (Gomashie, 2026). An arbitrary lease denial would accelerate that decline dramatically. The consequences would include reduced foreign direct investment, mine closures as other operators anticipate similar treatment, job losses across the mining supply chain and here is the bitterest irony: the collapse of precisely those Ghanaian businesses the IEA claims to want to empower.

Engineers and Planners, ZEN Petroleum, Western Transport Services, Genser Energy, and the nearly 100 local vendors currently serving the Tarkwa mine would not seamlessly transition to serving a new local operator. The mine's operational continuity would be disrupted. Capital for redevelopment, the $6 billion needed to extend the mine's life by 21 years would not be forthcoming from domestic sources. As Gomashie (2026) rightly observes, a country that struggles to mobilise even $10–20 million for small-scale exploration cannot abruptly assume the financial and technical burden of full-scale nationalisation.

And who, exactly, would lend to a Ghanaian entity taking over a mine through an effective expropriation? The international capital markets would treat such a transaction as toxic.

A Detailed Look at the Real Economic Value Flows

The IEA's position leans heavily on the argument that Ghana receives an "insignificant" share of revenue from large-scale mining operations. This claim, however, rests on a narrow analytical lens that focuses disproportionately on gross revenue-to-cost ratios while ignoring the broader economic value chain.

A detailed analysis of financial flows from the Ghana Chamber of Mines paints a fundamentally different picture. Ghana benefits, cumulatively, through over 70% of value retention when the full spectrum of direct and indirect channels is considered, excluding amortisation, import of other commodities, capital expenditure, and benefits to other shareholders. Breaking this down: 18.71% flows back to the state through taxes, royalties, and dividends; 8.17% is channelled into employee salaries, predominantly paid to Ghanaians; 0.37% is directed to corporate social responsibility; and crucially, an estimated 46.4% is retained in-country through local procurement, ensuring the survival and growth of Ghanaian businesses (Swanzy-Baffoe, 2026).

As Swanzy-Baffoe (2026) argues, "the claims of Ghana receiving an 'insignificant' share from large-scale mining operations are often based on incomplete analyses." A rational, data-driven approach to lease renewal must acknowledge these multidimensional contributions and evaluate performance against regulatory compliance, rather than relying on generalised perceptions of underdevelopment.

This is not to suggest that the status quo is optimal. The research evidence on mineral revenue retention is sobering. Gomashie (2022), in a thesis examining the relationship between mineral revenue and economic growth in Ghana from 1990 to 2019, found that of approximately $68.8 billion worth of major minerals including gold, bauxite, manganese, and diamond exported over the study period, government revenue through royalties, corporate taxes, and PAYE amounted to only about $6.6 billion, representing roughly a 10% net gain from the sector. These figures demand a policy response. But the response must be structural, not episodic.

Learning from Those Who Got It Right

The IEA's instinct for greater national benefit from national resources is not wrong. But successful resource nationalism has a very specific architecture, and it looks nothing like what the IEA is proposing.

Consider Botswana, frequently cited as Africa's exemplary resource governance success story. Botswana did not achieve its outcomes by waiting until Debswana's mining leases expired and then demanding handover to locals. It built a 50-50 joint venture with De Beers through patient, strategic negotiation. It created the Okavango Diamond Company to market a portion of production independently. It built institutional capacity over decades, not overnight. Most importantly, it operated within a stable, predictable legal framework that gave its private-sector partner the confidence to keep investing.

Zambia's ZCCM Investment Holdings, Chile's Codelco, and Tanzania's STAMICO all represent models of state participation that did not involve tearing up existing agreements at the point of lease expiry. They involved the state building its own capacity, taking equity stakes, and negotiating from a position of growing strength.

Swanzy-Baffoe (2026) puts it succinctly: "True resource nationalism should mean expanding Ghanaian participation across the mining value chain, not just symbolic takeovers. A fairer, more constructive approach would be to amend existing laws to create pathways for greater Ghanaian equity participation in mining, as Botswana has done."

Ghana has the institutional vehicle for this approach already: the Minerals Income Investment Fund. What MIIF needs is not a populist lease cancellation to celebrate, but a mandate and the capital to acquire additional equity stakes in mining operations on commercial terms. The government's current 10% carried interest in mining operations could, over time, be supplemented through negotiated acquisitions that give the state and Ghanaian citizens a larger share of the upside without destroying the investment climate in the process.

Beyond Critique: A Constructive Policy Pathway for Ghana

It is not enough to explain why the IEA's proposal is flawed. Those of us who enter this debate bear a responsibility to offer alternatives, practical and actionable policy directions that advance Ghanaian ownership without destroying the investment ecosystem that sustains local enterprises. I propose three interconnected solutions for government consideration.

1. Negotiate Greater Ghanaian Equity Ownership Beyond the 10% Free Carried Interest

Under the current mining framework, the government holds a 10% free carried interest in large-scale mining operations. While this provides a baseline stake, it is insufficient for capturing meaningful value for the Ghanaian people over the long term. The lease renewal window presents a strategic opportunity that should not be squandered through outright denial but leveraged through sophisticated negotiation.

The government should, as part of the Gold Fields lease renegotiation, pursue an additional equity stake, potentially up to 330%, to be held through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) or a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle. This additional stake should be acquired on negotiated commercial terms, not through expropriation. The model would see Gold Fields retain a controlling interest (approximately 60%), ensuring continued operational expertise and capital commitment, while the state and, critically, private Ghanaian citizens gain a genuine ownership position with board representation, dividend rights, and strategic influence over major decisions.

This approach mirrors successful models in other resource-rich jurisdictions. Botswana's gradual acquisition of equity in Debswana did not involve tearing up existing agreements. It was achieved through patient negotiation within a stable legal framework that gave the private-sector partner confidence to keep investing. Chile's Codelco, Zambia's ZCCM Investment Holdings, and Tanzania's STAMICO all demonstrate that state equity participation, when pursued methodically, can significantly enhance national benefit without triggering capital flight.

The difference between this approach and the IEA's proposal is fundamental. Negotiated equity acquisition says: "We will grow our stake as our capacity grows." Lease denial says: "We will take over now, whether we are ready or not." The former builds institutional muscle; the latter invites operational disaster.

2. Legislate a Mandatory Mining Community Development Fund Financed from Mine Revenues

One of the most legitimate grievances raised by the IEA and by host communities themselves is the persistent underdevelopment of mining areas despite decades of mineral extraction. However, the solution is not to cancel leases. It is to codify community benefit into law with binding force.

Currently, corporate social responsibility investments by mining companies, including Gold Fields' commendable foundation model, which commits 1% of Profit Before Tax plus $1 per ounce of gold produced, are largely voluntary. While Gold Fields has gone beyond statutory requirements, the law should not rely on corporate goodwill alone. The renewal of the Tarkwa lease and indeed all future mining lease renewals should be conditioned on the establishment of a legally mandated Mining Community Development Fund.

This fund should be financed through two streams: a direct contribution from the mining company, calculated as a percentage of gross revenue (not profit, which can be manipulated through accounting), and a significant portion of the government's own mineral revenue, specifically a ring-fenced share of the 20% Minerals Development Fund and the 2% Minerals Income Investment Fund allocations that are already earmarked for mining communities but whose impact remains, as Swanzy-Baffoe (2026) has noted, difficult to demonstrate.

By legislating the fund rather than relying on voluntary CSR, Ghana would achieve several objectives simultaneously. First, community benefits become predictable and enforceable, not subject to corporate discretion. Second, the government is compelled to channel its own mineral revenues transparently to affected communities, addressing the valid question of where decades of royalty payments have gone. Third, a codified fund creates a bargaining baseline for all future lease negotiations, strengthening Ghana's hand across the board.

The proposed 1% of gross revenue community development fund advocated by Gomashie (2026) offers a concrete starting point for legislative drafting. When enshrined in law, such a provision transforms community development from an act of charity into a right of citizenship.

3. Adopt a National Resource Participation Strategy with Clear Localisation and Ownership Targets

The third and most foundational solution addresses the structural gap that the Gold Fields debate has exposed: Ghana does not currently have a comprehensive, legislated strategy for increasing national participation in the extractive sector. We are making policy on the hoof, reacting to lease expiries, and improvising responses to think-tank press conferences. This is no way to manage a sector that generates billions of dollars in value.

The government should immediately commence work on a National Resource Participation Strategy, a codified policy document with clear, time-bound targets for Ghanaian equity ownership, local content, skills transfer, and technology acquisition across the mining, oil, and gas sectors. This strategy should be developed through broad consultation with industry, civil society, traditional authorities, and host communities, and should be enacted with parliamentary oversight to ensure bipartisan legitimacy and policy continuity across changes in government.

Key elements of such a strategy would include: defined milestones for increasing Ghanaian equity participation in existing and future mining operations, with target percentages and timelines; a framework for establishing a National Mining Company under MIIF to hold and manage state interests, similar to Uganda's recent model; clear local content escalation targets that build on the 46.4% local procurement already achieved; skills transfer and management localisation benchmarks, ensuring that Ghanaians progressively occupy senior technical and executive roles; and a community investment formula that links mine revenue directly to measurable host community development outcomes.

The absence of such a strategy is what makes the IEA's intervention so dangerous. Without a codified framework, lease renewal decisions appear arbitrary, driven by political pressure rather than legal principle. With a National Resource Participation Strategy in place, every lease renewal becomes an opportunity to advance Ghanaian interests within a predictable, transparent framework that investors can also rely upon. We move from improvisation to intention.

Conclusion: Ownership Means Capital Commitment

The IEA's role in our democracy is raising difficult questions, championing the national interest and holding power to account, is invaluable. But when its prescriptions would, if followed, destroy Ghanaian businesses, collapse investor confidence, and set back the cause of genuine local participation by decades, it is incumbent on others to speak up.

Swanzy-Baffoe (2026) captures the essential principle: "Ownership means capital commitment, and capital commitment means sharing both risk and return when the business succeeds." The Government should consider renegotiating its stake with Gold Fields rather than adopting a hostile posture that threatens lease renewal and investor confidence.

Ghana's mining sector is not perfect. The distribution of benefits remains unequal. Host communities deserve more than they have received. But the answer is not to demolish the structure. The answer is to renegotiate the terms, strengthen local capacity methodically, and build a policy environment in which Ghanaian businesses and the Ghanaian state can steadily increase their stake not through expropriation, but through participation.

The three policy directions outlined above, negotiating greater equity ownership, legislating a mandatory community development fund, and adopting a comprehensive National Resource Participation Strategy, offer a coherent, credible, and constructive alternative to the IEA's dead-end proposal. Together, they would achieve what the IEA claims to want: more Ghanaian ownership, more community benefit, and more strategic control over our resources. But they would achieve it through negotiation, legislation, and strategic planning and not through administrative fiat that would scare off capital and collapse the very businesses we seek to protect.

The GIPC Act's reduction of foreign capital requirements and the IEA's call for lease non-renewal are, in their own ways, two sides of the same coin: a policy environment that says to Ghanaian businesses, "You are on your own." The first weakens them by exposing them to cheaper, better-capitalised foreign competition. The second purports to empower them but would, in practice, destroy the ecosystem within which they have grown.

Ghanaian businesses deserve better than either. They deserve a coherent, consistent, and credible policy framework that nurtures their growth, protects their investments, and gradually expands their share of the national wealth without burning down the house in the process.

The government should reject the IEA's advice. Not because the instinct behind it is wrong, but because the strategy is self-defeating. Let us renegotiate with Gold Fields. Let us take a larger stake. Let us formalise community benefits in law. Let us adopt a National Resource Participation Strategy that turns every lease renewal into a moment of genuine national advancement. And let us do all of this within a legal framework that gives every investor, foreign and local, the confidence to commit capital for the long term.

That is resource nationalism worth the name. That is a future Ghanaian businesses can build on.

Thank You

Derrick Opare Asamoah

Bsc / Msc Finance.

Ghana school of law. ( part one )

Public financial management expert.

Oparederrick6@gmail.com

References

Gomashie, W.E. (2022). Relationship Between Mineral Revenue and Economic Growth: 1990–2019. Thesissubmitted tot the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa. Subsequently published in the International Journal of Cogent Economics & Finance. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/23322039.2025.2465986

Gomashie, W.E. (2026). Tarkwa Mine Lease Renewal: Government Should Renegotiate Terms with Goldfields. Statement issued in response to the Institute of Economic Affairs, May 2026. Published on MyJoyOnline.com.

Swanzy-Baffoe, E. (2026). Gold Fields Lease Renewal: Why the IEA's Case for Resource Nationalism Fails the Reality Test. Published on MyJoyOnline.com, May 19, 2026.

Fraser Institute (2025). Global Mining Investment Attractiveness Index. Cited in Gomashie (2026).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.