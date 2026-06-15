The World Cup and the new geography of belonging

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Every four years, the FIFA World Cup does more than crown the best football nation on earth. It tells a powerful story about migration, identity, belonging and the increasingly interconnected world we live in.

For many fans, international football is supposed to be simple. A player is born in a country, grows up there and represents that nation. Yet the modern World Cup reveals a far richer and more complex reality. Players often carry multiple identities. They are born in one country, have parents from another, are raised in a third, and eventually choose to represent a fourth.

Far from weakening national pride, this diversity has become one of football’s greatest strengths. It demonstrates that nationality is not always determined solely by birthplace. It is often shaped by heritage, family history, culture, opportunity and personal conviction.

The World Cup has become a global stage where the tapestry of humanity is on full display.

Take France, arguably the most striking example of football’s multicultural reality. The team that won the 2018 World Cup reflected generations of migration into France. Stars such as Kylian Mbappé have roots in Cameroon and Algeria. Paul Pogba is the son of Guinean parents. N’Golo Kanté comes from a Malian family. Yet when France lifted the trophy in Moscow, millions of French citizens celebrated them not as outsiders but as heroes of the republic.

The story is similar in England. Several members of England’s recent squads trace their ancestry to Africa and the Caribbean. Bukayo Saka has Nigerian roots. Jude Bellingham represents a generation shaped by a multicultural Britain. When they score, Wembley erupts. Their heritage does not diminish their Englishness in the eyes of supporters.

Morocco’s remarkable run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup offered perhaps the clearest illustration of football’s global family tree. Many of Morocco’s stars were born and raised in Europe. Achraf Hakimi was born in Spain. Hakim Ziyech was born in the Netherlands. Yet they chose to represent the land of their parents and grandparents. Their success united Moroccans from Casablanca to Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris.

Africa itself has benefited enormously from players who choose ancestral homelands over countries of birth. Ghana has long welcomed players born abroad who feel a connection to the Black Stars. During the 2022 World Cup, players such as Inaki Williams, born in Spain, and Tariq Lamptey, born in England, chose Ghana. Their decision sparked excitement across the country and among the Ghanaian diaspora worldwide.

The reverse is also true. Some players born in African countries have gone on to represent European nations. They are often embraced by the countries they choose because fans ultimately care more about commitment, performance, and shared dreams than birthplace.

Even traditional football powers reflect this reality. Germany’s World Cup-winning side in 2014 included players with Turkish, Polish, Tunisian and Ghanaian heritage. Belgium’s golden generation featured players whose family origins stretched across Africa and Europe. Switzerland’s squads have regularly included players with roots in Kosovo, Albania and the Balkans.

This phenomenon mirrors broader global trends. According to international migration data, hundreds of millions of people today live outside the countries in which they were born. Their children often grow up navigating multiple identities. Football simply provides the most visible expression of that reality.

Critics sometimes question whether players should represent countries where they were not born. But the World Cup repeatedly shows that national identity is not a mathematical formula. It is an emotional bond. It is a choice. It is a sense of belonging.

When Morocco’s European-born stars made history in Qatar, Moroccans claimed them. When France won in 2018, French fans embraced players from diverse backgrounds. When Ghanaian supporters cheer a goal from a foreign-born Black Star, they are celebrating someone who has chosen to wear the national colours with pride.

The World Cup reminds us that nations are not static collections of people frozen in time. They are living communities shaped by history, migration, family and aspiration.

In that sense, football’s biggest tournament is much more than a sporting event. It is a celebration of humanity itself—a place where different journeys converge under one flag, where heritage meets opportunity, and where millions find common cause in ninety minutes of shared hope.

The World Cup’s greatest lesson may be that identity is not diminished by diversity. It is enriched by it. And every tournament offers fresh proof that the world’s many nationalities are not competing stories, but threads woven together into one extraordinary global tapestry.

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The writer is a journalist with The Multimedia Group.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.