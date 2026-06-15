Norwegian crown princess’ son found guilty of two counts of rape

Audio By Carbonatix
Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been found guilty of two counts of rape and given four years in prison.
The three judges in courtroom 250 at Oslo District Court cleared him of two other counts of rape, but found him guilty of many of the other offences of which he had been accused.
Høiby was not in court for the verdict, but joined the session via video link.
Prosecutors had called for Høiby to be given seven years and seven months in prison. His defence lawyers had called for a lesser term of 18 months, and he can appeal against the verdict.
Marius Borg Høiby's mother married into the royal family when he was four, and although he grew up within the family, he is not himself a royal figure.
Mette-Marit is very ill with a form of pulmonary fibrosis and has recently been placed on a lung transplant list. Her son's lawyers have repeatedly sought his release from prison so he can spend time with his mother because of her declining health.
One of the three judges in the trial, Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad, began the session early on Monday with a summary of their conclusions, before going into a 128-page ruling explaining the verdict.
Høiby had denied all four counts of rape, but the judges convicted him of raping two women, including one on the Crown Prince's estate at Skaugum in 2018 and another involving a woman in Oslo in 2024.
He was also convicted of abusing an ex-girlfriend, Norwegian influencer Nora Haukland.
However, he was cleared of two further rapes, involving a woman he met at a hotel in Oslo and another he met while on holiday in the Lofoten islands in 2023.
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