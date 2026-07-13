2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens drawn in Group C with Brazil and Canada

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Maidens have been drawn in Group C of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where they will face Canada, Brazil and Norway.
The draw sets up exciting encounters for the Black Maidens as the team returns to representing Ghana on the world stage in Morocco.
Having secured qualification after overcoming Senegal in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final round of the African qualifiers, the Black Maidens will now turn their attention to the challenge of competing against three of the world's strongest youth teams.
The team carry a rich history in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, having consistently showcased Ghana's talent at the tournament.
Ghana will be looking to build on that tradition when the competition kicks off in Morocco later this year.
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