England favourites to reach semis, says Norway boss

England are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, Norway boss Stale Solbakken has told BBC Sport.

The Three Lions meet Norway - who knocked out five-time world champions Brazil in the last 16 - in Miami on Saturday (22:00 BST kick-off).

And Solbakken, in an interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan, said: "They are favourites, but they're not big, big favourites."

Later, the former Wolves boss told a news conference at the Miami Stadium: "I think England have more pressure than us.

"But we also put pressure on our performance. Once the game starts I don't think the players think about the pressure."

Norway's team is packed with Premier League talent and experience, including Arsenal's title-winning captain Martin Odegaard and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

"Brazil and England are maybe the two biggest nations we could meet at this World Cup in terms of history," added Solbakken.

The winners of Saturday's quarter-final will meet Argentina or Switzerland next Wednesday (20:00 BST) in Atlanta for a place in the 19 July showpiece.

Striker Haaland has scored seven goals during Norway's historic run to the quarter-finals.

This is their first World Cup since 1998 - and the furthest they have gone.

It has turned into a summer to remember after wins over Iraq, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Brazil, with Haaland hitting form.

On Friday, the main focus of the last-eight tie was on Haaland and England captain Harry Kane, who has scored six times in five games at the tournament.

Asked if it would be a straight shootout between the prolific goalscoring pair to determine the outcome, Solbakken said: "It's Norway against England."

He added: "It's not a secret that Kane is match-winner number one for England and Erling is match-winner number one for us.

"There's no doubt that he [Haaland] is our biggest match-winner, but I think you underestimate some of the other players if you think that's the whole theme.

"He also needs service, but you can't deny that he is a big, big match-winner for us."

After seeing Thomas Tuchel's side battle past co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in the last 16, despite having defender Jarell Quansah sent off in the 54th minute at a hostile Azteca Stadium, Solbakken is a big admirer of England.

Solbakken said: "We need to compete and defend properly. We need to concentrate on the pitch and then we can be ourselves.

"Jude Bellingham and Kane score from great positions. I think the most impressive [England] game came when they were better than Mexico.

"Mexico created very few chances and I think Tuchel managed to get their best players in good position. And being match-winners like Bellingham, Kane - they have several options on the wings which means that if one doesn't have the day, another comes in and then obviously does something good, then steady out in the middle of the park with Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice."

Norway had 66.4% possession during the memorable win over Brazil.

Asked if he expected his side to have a similar amount against England, Solbakken added: "No I don't.

"It's getting hotter. We have trained very lightly. We've not done as much hard work [in training]. We have had technical sessions but in a lower tempo.

"It's all about being fresh for tomorrow."

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