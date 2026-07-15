Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

Audio By Carbonatix
Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup final, where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly charged encounter.
- Lionel Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez's winner.
- Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.
- Argentina's pressure saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez fired home from outside the box.
- Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side into the final.
- Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the woodwork, and England keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital one-handed stop in the 69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez's goal-bound header.
- The match started at a furious tempo and tempers frequently boiled over with American referee Ismail Elfath struggling to keep control.
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