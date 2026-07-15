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Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

Source: Reuters  
  15 July 2026 9:27pm
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Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup ​final, where they will face Spain ‌after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in ​a highly charged encounter.

  • Lionel Messi again proved ​the talisman for Argentina as he ⁠provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to ​strike the equaliser and the cross for ​Martinez's winner.
  • Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan ​Rogers in the 55th minute.
  • Argentina's pressure ​saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez ‌fired home from outside the box.
  • Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side ​into the ​final.
  • Alexis Mac ⁠Allister twice hit the woodwork, and England keeper Jordan Pickford made ​a vital one-handed stop in ​the ⁠69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez's goal-bound header.
  • The match started at a furious tempo and ⁠tempers ​frequently boiled over with ​American referee Ismail Elfath struggling to keep control.

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