GNFS intensifies fire prevention campaigns in Eastern Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified its public education and fire prevention campaigns across communities in the Eastern Region to reduce fire outbreaks and enhance public safety.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Eastern Regional Fire Command said fire safety officers from the Asesewa Fire Station in the Upper Manya Krobo District had engaged fuel and gas station attendants on best practices in fuel handling, emergency preparedness, evacuation procedures, fire prevention measures, and the safe use of electrical equipment.
The exercise aimed at strengthening safety awareness among operators and equipping them with practical knowledge to prevent fire incidents at their workplaces.
In a related development, personnel from the Aduamoa Fire Station organised a sensitisation programme for residents and drivers at Abetifi Pampaso in the Kwahu East District.
Participants were taken through safe driving practices, vehicle maintenance, proper use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electrical safety, and the dangers associated with overloading electrical sockets.
The statement further noted that community members were encouraged to keep emergency contact numbers readily accessible and to promptly report fire outbreaks to ensure swift response and minimise damage.
It said the campaign formed part of the GNFS’s broader commitment to promoting a culture of fire safety and enhancing community resilience through continuous public education.
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