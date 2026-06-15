Black Stars to depart Rhode Island for Toronto today ahead of Panama clash on Wednesday

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Stars are scheduled to depart Rhode Island for Toronto on Monday as preparations intensify for their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.
The team has been camping in Providence, Rhode Island, since arriving from Virginia on Thursday, with Coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical staff overseeing training sessions ahead of the crucial Group L encounter.
According to a Facebook post by Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum on Monday, June 15, the Black Stars will continue their final phase of preparations in Canada before taking to the field for their tournament opener.
The team is expected to hold its official pre-match training session at BMO Field in Toronto on Tuesday before facing Panama at the same venue on Wednesday, June 17.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time as Ghana begins its quest for a strong start to the World Cup campaign.
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