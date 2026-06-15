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BoG extends registration deadline for money transfer operators

Source: GNA  
  15 June 2026 5:05am
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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has extended the deadline for the registration of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to July 31, 2026.

The Bank said the extension would give existing operators more time to complete their registration and ensure their operations were in line with its guidelines.

In a notice issued to the public, the Central Bank urged all IMTOs in the country to use the extra time to submit the needed documents and regularise their activities.

It warned that any operator that failed to register by the new deadline would not be allowed to operate in Ghana.

The BOG added that any partnerships between unregistered operators and banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and payment service providers would be cancelled after July 31.

Such operators could face further regulatory action, it said.

The directive applies to all financial institutions, which are expected to follow the rules and ensure compliance.

The BoG has advised operators to contact its Payment Systems Department for support during the registration process.

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