Esiama Market to become commercial hub of Ellembelle – Kofi Buah

Audio By Carbonatix
Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, says the construction of the Esiama market complex will become the commercial hub of Ellembelle District when completed.
Inspecting the progress of work, the Ellembelle MP said the GH¢9 million project, funded from statutory royalties of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, would decongest traders, buyers, and commercial drivers along the Elubo-Agona Nkwanta highway.
He noted that the relocation of GPRTU drivers, “pragyia” and “okada” operators from the main road station would reduce traffic congestion and prevent unforeseen incidents such as vehicular accidents and gas tanker explosions.
“The market is critical for safety and order. Once completed, it will improve commerce and better the living conditions of our people,” the Minister said.
The project, being executed by MacWest Construction Limited, is about 80% complete and scheduled for completion in September 2026.
The complex would have 76 stores, a car park, security post, sheds and other facilities.
Mr Joseph Armah Agyekum, District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, said the previous administration started the ground floor through SGSG Construction Limited, but the contract was re-awarded to MacWest following audit infractions.
He thanked the MP for sustained lobbying to complete the project and assured traders, drivers and market women that everyone would be allocated a store or shed at the new complex.
A temporary station has been created for “pragyia” and “okada” riders off the main highway to Nkroful to reduce congestion and safety risks pending relocation.
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