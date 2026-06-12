Gov’t maintains cocoa producer price amid global market decline

Audio By Carbonatix
Government, through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has announced that the producer price of cocoa for the 2026 Light Crop Season will remain unchanged, despite falling prices in the international cocoa market.
In a press statement issued on Friday, June 12, the move is aimed at safeguarding the incomes and livelihoods of cocoa farmers, who are central to one of the country’s most important economic sectors.
According to a circular signed by Dr Francis Baah, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Agronomy and Quality Control (A&QC), purchases for the 2026 Light Crop Season are scheduled to commence on Thursday, 18 June 2026.
The circular confirmed that the producer price will remain at GH¢1,241.76 per load of 30 kilogrammes for Grade I and II cocoa beans, and GH¢2,587.00 per 64-kilogramme bag. Consequently, a tonne of cocoa, equivalent to 16 bags, will continue to attract GH¢41,392.00.
The Government emphasised that maintaining the producer price reflects its commitment to protecting cocoa farmers from the volatility of international markets.
“By sustaining the current pricing, we aim to provide stability and confidence to farmers ahead of the new light crop season,” the statement noted.
The announcement has been communicated to all relevant stakeholders in the cocoa industry, including Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), COCOBOD management, government ministries, and other sector participants. This is intended to ensure the smooth commencement of cocoa purchases nationwide.
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