Atwima Nwabiagya North cuts sod for Asuofua 24-Hour Market

The Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-hour market at Asuofua, near Barekese in the Ashanti Region.

The project, estimated at GH¢7 million and funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), is expected to be completed within 24 to 36 months.

The market complex will feature a banking hall, storage facilities, a fire station, a clinic, a day-care centre, a police post, and other essential amenities to support trading activities.

Addressing chiefs and residents during the ceremony, Mr. Mba Zechariah Alenbilla, the District Chief Executive (DCE), commended traditional authorities, consultants, and other stakeholders for their cooperation and support in ensuring the successful commencement of the project.

He noted that the release of land, provision of the required documentation, and technical guidance in selecting the project site were critical to the implementation of the initiative.

Mr. Alenbilla said the market would stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and expand trade activities at both rural and urban levels.

“The project is designed to create jobs, promote commerce, and support rural development through improved revenue mobilisation when completed,” he stated.

He explained that Asuofua was selected as the preferred location because of its strategic position, accessibility, and security advantages, making it convenient for residents and travelling traders alike.

According to him, consultants, business partners, traditional authorities, Assembly members, and other stakeholders unanimously endorsed Asuofua as the most suitable location for the project.

Mr. Alenbilla appealed to residents to continue supporting the initiative to ensure its timely completion and enable the community to fully benefit from the socio-economic opportunities it would provide.

The ceremony attracted traditional, religious, and political leaders, business owners, opinion leaders, and residents from across the district.

Chairman of the function, Nana Afrane Boateng, Adiembra Odikro, commended the Government for the initiative, describing it as a major intervention that would boost the local economy and improve the livelihoods of traders and farmers.

He said locating the market within the community would improve access to goods and services and significantly enhance economic activity at the grassroots level.

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