Abuakwa residents protest against plans to convert a community football pitch into a 24-hour economy market

Residents of Abuakwa, particularly those living around the Tweneboa Kodua School area in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have staged a protest against plans by the local assembly to convert the community’s football pitch into a 24-hour economy market.

The aggrieved residents expressed anger over what they described as a unilateral decision by the Municipal Chief Executive to use the community’s only football field for the proposed market project.

According to the protesters, the football pitch serves as an important recreational facility for the community and should not be sacrificed without adequate consultation and engagement with residents and traditional authorities.

Speaking to the media during the protest on Wednesday, June 3, the residents lamented that the MCE had failed to engage them before deciding to use the land for the project, describing his approach as autocratic.

They alleged that plans were underway for a sod-cutting ceremony on the pitch on Thursday to commence construction of the market and appealed to the appropriate authorities to intervene immediately to prevent any possible unrest in the area.

“No one is against development, but how can you take over a community park and displace people without proper consultation? At the very least, the traditional leaders and the community should have been engaged. That has not happened. Is that how leaders should behave?” one resident questioned.

The leader of the aggrieved residents, popularly known as Opeele, described the planned project as unlawful, arguing that the same football pitch was used by the MCE to hold major political rallies during the election campaign.

“This is the same field where he organised his mega rallies during the election period. Why does he now want to destroy it after assuming office?” he asked.

He further warned that residents would resist any attempt to take over the pitch.

“We will not allow him to cut sod tomorrow and displace the thousands of artisans whose livelihoods depend on this area. If the government wants to establish a 24-hour economy market, it should identify another suitable location and leave the Abuakwa football pitch untouched,” he stated.

According to him, the artisans operating around the area were allocated space by the traditional council and the authorities of Tweneboa Kodua School, not by the Municipal Assembly, and therefore could not be evicted without due process.

Adom News contacted the Okoben Traditional Council, custodians of the land, to seek their views on the matter.

Speaking on behalf of some elders, Mr. Eric Otoo emphasised the need for dialogue and peaceful engagement.

“All we want is peace. The MCE should engage the traditional council and all stakeholders to resolve the matter amicably before proceeding with the project. If we sit down and discuss the issue, tempers will cool down. However, a forceful approach will only worsen the situation,” he said.

When Adom News visited the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, the MCE was unavailable. Officials at the assembly declined to speak on record but indicated that the land belongs to the government.

They further disclosed that a two-week eviction notice had already been issued to artisans and traders operating within the area and that preparations were underway for a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the project.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.