Police launch manhunt after fatal attack on mobile money vendor at Gomoa Dominase Market

The Central East Regional Police Command has begun a full-scale manhunt for a gang of armed robbers who shot and killed a mobile money vendor during a violent attack at the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Central Region.

The incident occurred on June 6, 2026, when a group of masked gunmen reportedly stormed the busy market, targeted a mobile money operator, and opened fire while carrying out the robbery. The attack also left another individual with gunshot injuries.

According to a statement from the police on Monday, June 8, officers at the Gomoa Dominase District were alerted that armed men had invaded the market, attacked the vendor, and fled the scene shortly after the shooting. Police personnel were swiftly deployed, but the suspects had already escaped into a nearby bush by the time they arrived.

Preliminary investigations have identified the deceased as Hamisu Abdulai, a mobile money vendor who sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the attack.

A second victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was also injured and is currently receiving medical care.

Both victims were initially rushed to a nearby polyclinic before being referred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba due to the severity of their conditions.

While Mr Abdulai was pronounced dead on arrival, the second victim is reported to be responding to treatment.

Crime scene investigators retrieved 14 spent BB cartridges and one live cartridge from the scene, which have been secured to aid ongoing investigations.

The police have assured residents of their commitment to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice, urging members of the public with useful information to contact emergency lines 191 or 18555 or report to the nearest police station.

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