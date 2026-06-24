31st December Market redevelopment to proceed despite traders’ concerns

The redevelopment of the 31st December Market in Accra is set to proceed despite concerns raised by some traders over the planned demolition of the facility.

The project, which aims to transform the market into a modern four-storey trading complex, had earlier been put on hold after some market occupants petitioned President John Mahama at the Jubilee House, seeking intervention over fears of displacement and loss of trading spaces.

However, at a press briefing held at the market on Tuesday, June 23, President of the Greater Accra Market Association Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan assured traders that the redevelopment exercise is intended to improve trading conditions and expand opportunities for existing occupants.

According to her, the project will not deprive traders of their livelihoods but rather provide a safer and more organised trading environment.

"The redevelopment project is meant to benefit the current occupants of the market and create more trading spaces for traders, including hawkers operating along the roadside," she said.

She explained that traders who will be affected by the demolition will be temporarily relocated to Rawlings Park and the community centre to enable construction works to proceed without disrupting their businesses.

She further urged traders to support the initiative, stressing that the project forms part of efforts to modernise market infrastructure in the capital.

The planned redevelopment has generated mixed reactions among traders and market women. While some have welcomed the move as a step toward improving business conditions, others remain worried about their future allocation of stalls once the new facility is completed.

Mamavi, one trader who supports the project, appealed to her colleagues to embrace the initiative.

"I plead with my fellow traders to support the development of our market. If you visit the Aflao Market, you will see how it has been transformed into a modern multi-storey facility. We want the same kind of development here," she said.

Market leaders maintain that the redevelopment will ultimately benefit traders by providing improved infrastructure, enhanced security, better sanitation facilities, and increased trading space.

They have therefore appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with authorities to ensure the successful execution of the project.

The 31st December Market is one of the key trading centres within the Central Business District of Accra and serves thousands of traders and customers daily. Authorities believe its redevelopment will help decongest surrounding roads, improve market operations, and support economic activity in the area.

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