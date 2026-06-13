Moderate to heavy rains expected across parts of Ghana – GMet warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an impact-based weather alert warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible localised flooding in parts of the country on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
According to the agency, a band of rain-bearing clouds that was forecast earlier has developed over sections of the coastal and inland areas and is expected to generate moderate to heavy rains, with or without thunderstorms, in affected regions.
GMet's latest weather update, issued at 0745 UTC, indicates that parts of the Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions are likely to experience rainstorms between 0745 UTC and 1000 UTC. The agency classified the risk level in these areas as "Be Prepared" and "Be Aware," signaling the possibility of weather-related disruptions.
The northern sector is also expected to be significantly affected by the adverse weather conditions. Regions including the Upper East, North East, Northern, Upper West and Savannah are forecast to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall between 0745 UTC and 1400 UTC.
Some parts of the Upper West and Savannah regions are projected to face elevated weather risks from 0945 UTC to 1500 UTC, with GMet assigning a higher alert category that calls for residents and authorities to take precautionary measures.
The agency warned that the rainstorms are likely to be accompanied by moderate to strong winds, which could cause damage to weak structures, uproot trees and affect transportation.
GMet further cautioned that localised flooding is likely in low-lying and flood-prone communities, particularly in areas that receive intense rainfall over a short period.
Residents in affected regions have been advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, secure loose objects and stay away from floodwaters and storm drains.
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