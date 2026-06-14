Ghana, EU seek closer cooperation on export compliance and market access

Ghana and the European Union (EU) have pledged closer collaboration to help exporters comply with evolving market access requirements.

At the 2026 Ghana-European Union Partnership Dialogue in Accra, Simon Madjie, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), raised concerns over frequent changes in EU regulations, including the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

He said exporters often struggle to keep pace with new requirements and called for earlier communication and stakeholder engagement to help businesses prepare adequately.

Responding, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, said the regulations were intended to protect consumers and promote sustainability, noting that Ghana's exports to the EU continued to grow.

The Ambassador acknowledged that EU standards could be demanding and pledged continued engagement to improve communication and support compliance efforts.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, proposed the development of a local assessment mechanism to ensure export goods meet EU requirements before shipment.

He said such a system would help exporters avoid delays, additional costs and the risk of goods being rejected upon arrival in Europe.

Participants agreed on the need for sustained dialogue and technical cooperation to facilitate trade and strengthen Ghana-EU economic relations.

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