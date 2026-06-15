World Cup 2026: The Stars that were a kick away from a semi-final 16 years ago, arrive in USA not as standard-bearers

On June 17, 2006, in Cologne, Germany, Asamoah Gyan chested down a through ball against the Czech Republic and fired past Petr Čech inside 68 seconds.

Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal was scored by the man who would define everything that followed.

They won 2-0, beat the United States to reach the round of 16, and lost to Brazil. A nation that had never been to a World Cup left Germany believing it belonged.

Four years later, in South Africa, they went further still — to the quarter-finals, to extra time, to the penalty that hit the bar. Then came Brazil 2014: a government plane reportedly carrying $3 million in cash for bonus payments, a squad that argued in public before it played, and a group-stage exit that felt less like defeat than like unraveling.

Qatar 2022 was quieter but no more convincing, with an early exit and a team that looked like it was still searching for something it had lost somewhere between Johannesburg and Brasília.

Twenty years after that first goal in Cologne, Asamoah Gyan will watch from the stands as Ghana’s official ambassador while a new generation tries to finish what he started.

The Draw

On December 5, 2025, Gyan stood in a ceremony hall in Washington, DC, as Ghana’s name was drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. Six World Cup goals, more than any African in history. The penalty against Uruguay. The crossbar. All of it is present in the room without being said.

The camera found his face as England’s name came out of the pot. He beamed.

Afterwards, someone asked what the World Cup still meant to him. “When I see the World Cup, it brings back what we did. I’m happy. It’s an honour, but I didn’t do this by myself. You cannot judge it. We had our time. What we have to do is support this new generation to achieve what we maybe didn’t do.”

Ghana does that. It holds its legends close, and it holds its grief closer.

*What the Crossbar Did*

On a cold Johannesburg night in July 2010, Ghana stood at the edge of something permanent. A World Cup semi-final. Extra time. Luis Suárez handled on the line. Red card. Penalty. Asamoah Gyan stepped forward, the continent holding its breath.

He hit the bar.

The moment did more than end a match. It created a reference point that Ghana has not escaped since. For weeks that summer, they had embodied possibility, not just progress but arrival.

The 2010 generation carried coherence even in the absence of Essien. Gyan, Appiah, Prince-Boateng, Muntari, the Ayews — their roles, their relationships, their purpose — all felt understood.

That clarity has been missing ever since.

What followed was not a collapse in a single moment but erosion over time. Bonus disputes spilt into public view. Coaches came and went without leaving an imprint. Administrators stumbled from one controversy to another. Performances grew inconsistent, then predictable, then forgettable.

Ghana did not fall apart. They drifted. And in drifting, they lost the thread.

*The Squad Queiroz Inherited*

Qualification for 2026 was achieved without conviction: efficient but unconvincing. Otto Addo’s departure shortly before the tournament, following heavy defeats in friendlies to Austria and Germany, only reinforced the sense of a team without a settled direction.

The GFA appointed Carlos Queiroz in April 2026 from a pool of over 600 candidates, a choice that signals a shift: less about inspiration, more about control.

At 73, with five World Cups as a coach across Portugal, Iran, and other nations, Queiroz knows exactly what tournament football demands. The question is whether two months is enough time to impose it.

Before a ball was kicked in America, Ghana had already lost three automatic starters.

Mohammed Kudus, their creative heartbeat, the man who scored twice against South Korea in Qatar and scored the goal that sealed 2026 qualification, was ruled out by a quadriceps injury sustained in January that never healed in time.

Mohammed Salisu suffered a ruptured ACL at Monaco in January, ending his season and his tournament before it began.

Alexander Djiku, the other half of the central defensive partnership that played every minute of Ghana’s three matches in Qatar, picked up a knock in Spartak Moscow’s Russian Cup final and never recovered in time.

Queiroz confirmed his withdrawal at a Cardiff press conference on June 1.

Three players. Three different injuries. Three different months. The same result: Ghana arrives at their fifth World Cup without their best creative player, without their starting centre-back partnership, and with a coach who has had less than two months to learn the names.

Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams now carry Ghana’s attacking ambitions. Jordan Ayew provides structure and leadership in the final third. Thomas Partey, when fully engaged, still dictates tempo with authority.

But what surrounds Partey is uncertain, and behind him, a defence rebuilt from necessity rather than choice faces England, Croatia, and Panama.

Queiroz cannot indulge in chaos. His preference for compact systems suggests a Ghana side built on discipline and restraint, not because that is Ghana’s natural expression, but because it is the only responsible response to what the injuries have left him with.

*More Than Football*

In Ghana, the national team has never been just a team. It is one of the country’s few shared languages.

When the Black Stars play, daily life reorganises itself. Markets close early. Radios stay on longer. Conversations narrow to a single subject.

The team becomes a point of convergence across differences that usually define public life. The disappointment of the past decade has not simply been about results. It has been about disconnection, a widening gap between what the Black Stars represent and what they deliver. Each setback has stretched that gap further.

A strong performance in 2026 would not just restore credibility. It would re-establish meaning.

Group L: Panama First, England Looming

Ghana’s group offers little room for gradual progress. England and Croatia bring structure, experience, and tournament maturity. Panama, while less heralded, provides the kind of disciplined opposition that punishes hesitation.

The opening match against Panama on June 17 in Toronto will define the campaign. A convincing result creates possibility. Anything less forces Ghana into chasing outcomes against opponents built to control games.

Then comes England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Gyan acknowledged the weight of it clearly: “Ghanaians are optimistic, but there is pressure back home.” That sentence carries fourteen years.

The Torch

You cannot judge a man for hitting a crossbar. You cannot judge a generation for coming closer than any African team had come before or since, until Morocco in 2022. What you can say is that the generation that followed never found the same coherence, the same collective belief, the same sense that something permanent was within reach.

In 2006, Asamoah Gyan fired Ghana’s first World Cup goal past Petr Čech inside seventy seconds, and a nation discovered it belonged on the world stage. In 2010, he stepped up to send Africa to its first-ever World Cup semi-final and hit the bar. In 2026, he will be in the stands, watching — an ambassador with a title and an unfinished story.

He said: “What we have to do is support this new generation to achieve what we maybe didn’t do.”

On June 23, at Gillette Stadium, Ghana faces England. The crossbar will be in the room without being mentioned. And somewhere in the stands, the man who scored the first goal and missed the most important penalty in the country’s football history will watch a new generation of Black Stars attempt to do what he came agonisingly close to doing.

Not to erase 2010. To finally move beyond it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.