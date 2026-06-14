NACOC partners GJA to combat substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Ghana

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) is seeking closer collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to strengthen public education and combat the growing problem of substance abuse among young people.

The call was made when the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, accompanied by his deputy and members of the Commission's management team, paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the GJA at the International Press Centre in Accra on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The visit formed part of preparations for this year's World Drug Day celebration, which will be observed under the theme: "World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses."

It also served as a platform for both institutions to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Speaking at the meeting, Brig. Gen. Mantey said the important role the media plays in protecting the health and future of young people through sustained public education on the dangers of drug abuse.

He expressed concern about the increasing number of students abusing substances, saying many of them are unaware of the risks involved.

"My worry is the increasing substance abuse among students. What is even more worrying is that most of them do not know why they abuse these drugs," he said.

The NACOC Director-General said the Commission has intensified educational campaigns in schools, faith-based organisations, workplaces, and other organised groups across the country to discourage drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles.

He also reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to enforcing the country's narcotics laws and bringing offenders to justice.

"We will not relent in carrying out our mandate as a Commission. We will continue to arrest and prosecute those who traffic these dangerous substances, thereby endangering the security, health and future of our youth," Brig. Gen. Mantey stated.

Responding to the appeal, GJA President Albert Dwumfour acknowledged that substance abuse is becoming a growing concern, particularly among students in some senior high schools across the country.

He pledged the Association's support in raising awareness and promoting responsible journalism on drug-related issues.

"I can assure you that, together with my leadership, we will assist you in bringing the substance abuse menace to the barest minimum in the country," Mr. Dwumfour said.

The NACOC delegation included the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, as well as other members of the Commission's management team.

The engagement underscores NACOC's commitment to building strategic partnerships with key stakeholders as part of a broader national effort to prevent substance abuse and curb illicit drug trafficking through education, enforcement and public awareness.





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