NPP regional elections 2026: Key contests, candidates and regions to watch

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) heads into its regional executive elections this weekend with keen contests expected across the country as it begins a major reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

Elections will be held in 15 regions on Saturday, August 15, 2026, with the Western North Region scheduled to vote on Sunday, August 16.

The polls are expected to produce regional leadership teams that will take charge of grassroots mobilisation and organisational activities as the party seeks to rebuild following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

The reorganisation will culminate in the election of national officers on October 3, 2026.

Delegates at the regional conferences will elect the Regional Chairman, First and Second Vice-Chairmen, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Treasurer, Organiser, Women's Organiser, Youth Organiser, Nasara Organiser, Communications Officer and Persons with Disability (PWD) Coordinator.

The Regional Delegates Conference comprises members of the Regional Executive Committee, Members of Parliament, constituency executive committees, representatives of the Regional Council of Elders and Council of Patrons, as well as representatives of TESCON and other constitutionally recognised groups.

Ashanti, Greater Accra among key battlegrounds

The Ashanti Region is expected to attract considerable attention, with former Afigya Sekyere South Constituency Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, taking on former Environmental Protection Agency Chief Executive Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu for the chairmanship.

Both candidates have mounted vigorous campaigns ahead of the election, while 34 aspirants have been cleared to contest various positions after the vetting process.

In the Greater Accra Region, former Ledzokuku MP and former National Health Insurance Authority Chief Executive Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye faces former Regional Executive member Alfred Boye in a two-horse contest for the chairmanship.

Incumbents face challenges

Several incumbent regional chairmen are also seeking to retain their positions against challengers.

In Bono, incumbent Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, faces Kwabena Oppong, Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah, Yaw Afful and Joseph Mensah.

The Western Region contest features Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa and Kwame Opare Addo.

In the Northern Region, incumbent Alhaji Mohammed Samba is being challenged by Alhaji Inusah Amadu, popularly known as Dagomba Boy.

The North East Region will see incumbent Alhaji Fuseini Nurudeen go up against Regional Secretary Sulley Sambian.

In Savannah, incumbent Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, popularly known as Professor Kalamonia, faces former Ghana Water Company Managing Director Clifford Braimah.

The Oti Region has four aspirants — Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, Ahenkora Collins Yaw, Frank Yirenkyi and Evans Yaw Dapaah.

In Eastern, incumbent Jeff Konadu Addo faces former New Juaben North Constituency Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang.

Upper West incumbent Abdul-Aziz Abdul Rahman, popularly known as Alhaji White, is being challenged by Alhassan Kanton Alaska.

The Upper East Region has five aspirants: Elvis Figo Awonekai, Patrick Ayaba, Filson Awankua, Dr Moses K. Atinga and Osman Mahamudu Konkonana.

In Bono East, the chairmanship race is between Bukari Ibrahim and Thomas Adu Appiah.

The Ahafo Region will see incumbent Kwabena Owusu Sekyere face former Asunafo North MP Robert Sarfo-Mensah and Justice Appiah-Antwi.

Central, Volta contests

The Central Region contest is also attracting attention following the death of long-serving regional chairman Robert Kutin Jnr in December 2024.

Kutin defeated Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu in the 2022 election. Dr Essibu, a former regional treasurer and entrepreneur, is again among the prominent figures associated with the current contest.

Armstrong Esaah, a former regional secretary aspirant, is also seeking the secretaryship.

In the Volta Region, incumbent Chairman Makafui Woanyah is seeking a third term against former Regional Secretary Joseph Homenya.

First Vice-Chairman Kenneth Kodjo Ayim faces Steve Delanyo Klu and Joseph Kwaku Wilberforce in the race for the position.

Western North to vote on Sunday

The Western North Region is the only region scheduled to hold its election on Sunday, August 16.

Incumbent Chairman Benjamin Armah has withdrawn from the race and endorsed his sole contender, MaDaniels Nyame.

Focus on 2028

The outcome of the regional elections will be closely watched for the personalities who emerge and the balance of power within the opposition party.

The new regional executives will be expected to unite the rank and file, strengthen the party's grassroots structures and lead its organisational activities as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general election.

Under the party's guidelines, the Regional Elections Committee will supervise the process, while the Electoral Commission will conduct the elections.

The committee has responsibility for ensuring that the regional polls are transparent, free and fair.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.