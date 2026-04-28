Mpraeso MP supports 1,363 BECE candidates with learning materials, other incentives

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has reaffirmed his commitment to education by engaging Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Praso and Atuobikrom communities in the Mpraeso Constituency.
During the interaction, he encouraged the candidates to remain confident and put in their best effort, stressing that their future success depends on their current dedication and discipline as they sit for their examinations.
As part of his educational support programme, the MP distributed mathematics sets to all 1,363 BECE candidates in the constituency, aimed at ensuring that no student is disadvantaged during the examination period.
He also outlined a performance-based reward scheme to motivate excellence, including GHS 700 each for 50 top-performing students, GH¢700 each for students with disabilities who excel, and a full chop box of provisions for candidates who attain aggregates between 6 and 10, alongside a personal visit to outstanding students in their schools.
Mr Opoku reiterated that education remains the most powerful tool for transformation, adding that sustained investment in young people is key to securing a brighter future for the constituency.
He urged the candidates to remain focused and disciplined, assuring them that success is achievable with hard work and determination.
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