Accra flooding caused by weak planning and enforcement — Bomfeh

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Citizenship, Constitutional and Electoral Systems (CenCES), James Kwabena Bomfeh, says Accra’s perennial flooding is largely the result of poor planning implementation and weak enforcement of regulations.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on Monday, June 8, Mr Bomfeh argued that Ghana’s capital city is grappling with the consequences of years of poor planning, weak enforcement of regulations, and excessive centralisation of national development.

Approaching the issue from a development research perspective, he questioned whether Accra’s infrastructure can sustain its rapidly growing population.

“When you consider the number of roads, buildings, and the terrain, it is clear that Accra is overpopulated,” he said. “The fundamental question is: who allowed this? The answer is the state.”

Mr Bomfeh criticised the concentration of opportunities and services in the capital, noting that this imbalance has made it difficult for citizens to thrive outside Accra.

“We have made Accra Ghana, and Ghana Accra,” he remarked. “If you want to do anything meaningful in Ghana today and you are not in Accra, it becomes extremely difficult. Everything is centralised here — from passport services to licensing.”

Although recent efforts at decentralisation have been announced, he maintained that the problem remains significant.

He cited findings from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which revealed that four regions Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Central account for approximately 54.6 per cent of Ghana’s population, with Greater Accra leading. “This is alarming and requires immediate, medium-term, and long-term interventions,” he stressed.

Beyond population pressures, Mr Bomfeh pointed to what he described as the mismanagement of urban planning and poor implementation of development schemes. According to him, Accra was originally designed with proper drainage and sewage systems, but these plans have largely been disregarded.

He raised concerns about unauthorised construction in waterways and flood-prone areas, particularly around the airport enclave.

“People have been complaining about these developments, yet new structures continue to emerge. Who is granting these permits?” he questioned, calling for accountability among engineers and planning authorities.

Importantly, Mr Bomfeh emphasised that the issue transcends political regimes. He cautioned against what he termed “cheap, cowardly politics”, where natural disasters such as heavy rains are exploited for partisan advantage.

“This is not about NDC or NPP. That kind of politics is killing Ghana,” he stated, urging a collective national approach to addressing the crisis.

He further lamented the erosion of integrity within the political space, suggesting that even basic standards of accountability appear to be lacking. “Where is the line of honour in our politics?” he asked.

Mr Bomfeh also identified indiscipline among citizens as a contributing factor, particularly in waste disposal practices that lead to clogged drains. He criticised the continued construction of open gutters, many of which remain incomplete, exacerbating sanitation challenges in the city.

Finally, he called for stronger oversight and personal responsibility at all levels of society. “We must ask ourselves how many of us are resisting the temptation to engage in actions that ultimately harm us all,” he said.

Mr Bomfeh emphasised that addressing Accra’s challenges will require a holistic and sustained effort, combining effective governance, responsible citizenship, and a renewed commitment to long-term urban planning.

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