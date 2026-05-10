African unity meaningless amid xenophobic attacks – Mpraeso MP

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku

The Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Ansah Opoku, has criticised continued xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying the vision of African unity cannot be sustained while Africans are targeted and assaulted in the streets.

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, May 9, the Mpraeso MP linked the issue to Gold Fields’ request for a 20-year extension of its mining lease in Tarkwa.

According to him, Ghana should use the moment to remind South Africa of the contribution Ghana’s mineral wealth has made to the South African economy.

“GoldFields is pleading with Ghana for a 20-year extension of its lease in Tarkwa,” the MP stated.

“Perhaps this is also the moment for the Government to remind them that Ghana’s mineral resources have contributed immensely to the growth and development of South Africa’s economy.”

Mr Opoku said it was important for the South African government to demonstrate commitment to protecting African migrants, including Ghanaians, from attacks and intimidation.

He noted that many Africans living in South Africa were there to work hard and support their families, not to engage in criminal activity.

“The Government of South Africa must therefore take concrete and decisive steps to stop the xenophobic attacks against innocent Ghanaians and other Africans whose only aim is to work hard and provide for their families,” he wrote.

The MP concluded by warning that speeches about continental solidarity would ring hollow if violence against Africans persisted.

“African unity cannot be preached in boardrooms while Africans are attacked on the streets,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.