Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Government has formally petitioned the African Union (AU) to place the issue of xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa on the agenda of the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for June 24 to 27, 2026, in El Alamein, Egypt.

In a diplomatic communication addressed to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ghana described the matter as one of “urgent continental interest” requiring collective African action.

The letter, signed by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed deep concern over the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in South Africa, which it said had led to the loss of lives, destruction of investments, and threats to the safety and well-being of African migrants.

“It is particularly troubling that manifestations of xenophobia, including violent attacks against fellow Africans, have persisted in recent years,” the statement said.

Ghana noted that the attacks were especially disturbing, considering the solidarity many African countries demonstrated during South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle and democratic transition.

While acknowledging South Africa’s sovereignty and its responsibility to protect all persons within its territory, the Government of Ghana stressed that attacks targeting African nationals undermined “the shared principles of African solidarity, brotherhood, and continental unity to which all Member States of the African Union are committed.”

According to the letter, Ghana believes the continued attacks constitute “a clear violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights,” weaken the spirit of Pan-Africanism, and contradict the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which promotes free movement and economic integration across the continent.

Ghana, therefore, called on the AU to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, establish a fact-finding mission into the causes of the violence, and facilitate dialogue and reconciliation initiatives aimed at promoting tolerance and inclusion.

The Government of Ghana further underscored the need for African unity in confronting the challenge. “Africa’s future is one of shared dignity, prosperity, and mutual respect,” the letter stated.

Quoting Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana added that “the full potential and emancipation of Africa can only be achieved when Africa unites,” stressing that “no African should be dehumanised on African soil.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.